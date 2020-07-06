Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News Reports Shiv Sainiks to launch 'chaddi-baniyan' protest against their own govt in Maharashtra to oppose...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Shiv Sainiks to launch ‘chaddi-baniyan’ protest against their own govt in Maharashtra to oppose inflated electricity bills

Jinit Jain

Also Read

Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.
Shiv Sainiks to don briefs and vests to protest against inflated electricity bills in Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray(Source: India TV)
2

The residents in Maharashtra are facing a double whammy of a raging pandemic that has induced a financial crisis in the state and inflated electricity bills for the three months of lockdown. In opposition to the outrageous electricity bills that the residents of Maharashtra have been receiving, Shiv Sainiks have decided to stage a protest against the Uddhav Thackeray government by donning briefs and vests and visiting the electricity office in Vasai west tomorrow noon, says a report published in Lokmat.

The galloping coronavirus in the country had the economy cratering, especially the state of Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state from the scourge of COVID-19. A raft of people have seen their jobs vanish, their savings depleted and their loved ones in the grips of the deadly contagion. Amidst this gloom, the exorbitant electricity bills have only added to the anxiety of the citizens who are left befuddled by their outstanding due. Several residents have claimed that they have received 10 times more than their usual bill.

It is pertinent to note that the unique agitation as planned by the Shiv Sainiks will be carried out against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, in which Shiv Sena is also one of the alliance partners. Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena supremo, is also the chief minister of the state. The Shiv Sainiks wearing briefs and vests are going to visit the electricity office to protest against the exaggerated electricity bills that people of Maharashtra have been receiving in the wake of the phased unlocking of the economy after a stringent lockdown of almost 3 months.

Outsize electricity bills in Maharashtra

There has been a torrent of complaints on social media from consumers about inflated power bills for the month of June. Complaints are pouring in against power distribution companies in Maharashtra.

The power distribution companies such as Adani Electricity have issued multiple press releases to explain why the electricity bills are so high. Recently, a spokesperson for Adani Electricity reasoned that the high consumption in lockdown when people were working from home during the summer months was one of the reasons why the bills are so high.

The power distribution companies have alleged that the bills issued in June include the consumption of units in May as well as differential consumption over-approximation of March and April. This is leading to higher charges on the bills.

A spokesperson for Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “In case of any fault in meter readings and calculations from our side, we will rectify the electricity bill and the amount will get adjusted in the next month’s bill.”

Other states have adopted different methods to derive at electricity bills during lockdown months. While some of the states have waived off the bills during the lockdown period, others who have taken the average consumption of the users to arrive at the charges for June, are facing similar complaints of inflated electricity bills from consumers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Trending now

News Reports

Arunachal Pradesh: Pastor burns idol of tribal Goddess Ain Donyi in the name of Jesus, calls her ‘power of the enemy’

OpIndia Staff -
A pastor destroyed idols and religious symbols in Arunachal Pradesh of Goddess Ain Donyi.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to attempt to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh: Change in strategy after Yogi’s action against gangster Vinay Dubey?

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada has claimed that atrocities on the Brahmin community have increased under the Yogi government.
Read more

Telangana: 10 senior doctors and 70 nurses resign over substandard protective equipments

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
About 300 medical professionals in Telangana have been afflicted with the coronavirus, buttressing the doctors and nurses' claim that the protective gears provided to them is not shielding them from the coronavirus

Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools the newspaper on journalism

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard had published an article claiming that the central government is mulling over the merger of CBDT and CBIC as a part of its austerity drive to reduce the costs amidst coronavirus pandemic

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.

Congress does u-turn on public-private partnerships in Indian railways since the UPA era: Here is what happened then and now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party, of late, has been protesting against what it calls the ‘privatisation’ of Indian Railways.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Shiv Sainiks to launch ‘chaddi-baniyan’ protest against their own govt in Maharashtra to oppose inflated electricity bills

Jinit Jain -
Shiv Sena members donning briefs and vests are planning to launch a protest against govt in Maharashtra against the unusually high electricity bills
Read more
News Reports

Arunachal Pradesh: Pastor burns idol of tribal Goddess Ain Donyi in the name of Jesus, calls her ‘power of the enemy’

OpIndia Staff -
A pastor destroyed idols and religious symbols in Arunachal Pradesh of Goddess Ain Donyi.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: 13 arrested for violent clash between TMC and Communists during protest against TMC for ‘misappropriation of funds meant for Amphan victims’

OpIndia Staff -
They included 5 SUCI leaders and 8 Trinamool workers. Cops had also arrested TMC leader Pintu Pradhan in connection to the case.
Read more
Politics

‘TMC goons vandalised my car, attacked our party workers unprovoked’, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Dibakar Dutta -
Arjun Singh had earlier accused the Joint Commissioner of Police of trying to assassinate him, on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to attempt to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh: Change in strategy after Yogi’s action against gangster Vinay Dubey?

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada has claimed that atrocities on the Brahmin community have increased under the Yogi government.
Read more
News Reports

Over 10000 people in Assam’s Nagaon district attend the funeral of Islamic preacher Khairul Islam Mufti, 3 villages sealed

Jhankar Mohta -
Apart from not maintaining social distancing, many attending the funeral of the Islamic preacher in Assam were without masks
Read more
News Reports

Frozen samples of virus almost identical to coronavirus was sent to Wuhan Lab of Virology in 2013: Read details of the shocking report

OpIndia Staff -
According to Shi Zhengli, an expert on SARS-like coronaviruses, the coronavirus bears stark resemblance with the frozen samples of bat virus that were sent to Wuhan Institute of Virology, collected from an abandoned bat cave in China's Yunnan province
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: 10 senior doctors and 70 nurses resign over substandard protective equipments

OpIndia Staff -
About 300 medical professionals in Telangana have been afflicted with the coronavirus, buttressing the doctors and nurses' claim that the protective gears provided to them is not shielding them from the coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar journalist suffering from cancer and coronavirus commits suicide by jumping from fourth floor of AIIMS

OpIndia Staff -
Presumably, the multiple ailments and mental stress collectively forced Tarun Sisodia to take such a drastic step.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Centre directs State to take disciplinary action against one Asif for forging caste certificate in UPSC exam

OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, Asif had forged his caste certificate during UPSC exam to claim benefits of reservation meant for non-creamy layer of OBCs.
Read more

Connect with us

234,952FansLike
399,337FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com