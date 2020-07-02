Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap is upset after his sister in law Karishma, the sister of his estranged wife Aishwarya, joined RJD earlier today. Tej Pratap Yadav took to social networking site to say that he does not trust anyone from the family of those who ‘ruined his life’.

हमें उस परिवार के किसी भी सदस्य पर तनिक भी भरोसा नहीं, जिसने हमारी जिंदगी खराब की है।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) July 2, 2020

Karishma’s inclusion in RJD comes at a time when Tej Pratap is fighting a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai. Karishma is Aishwarya’s cousin. As per reports, this is a political move by Tej Pratap Yadav’s younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi to try and create cracks within the Rai family. Karishma is niece of Chandrika Rai, Aishwarya’s father.

Karishma, like Tej Pratap’s sister Misa Bharti, is a doctor by profession. While joining RJD, Karishma reportedly said that they have old relations with the Yadav family. Speaking on the relationship between Tej Pratap and her sister Aishwarya, Karishma said that it is a personal thing. “Sometimes, marriage between two good people does not work out for reasons beyond control. No one can be blamed for it,” she said.

Tej Pratap Yadav reportedly said that the party’s decision is important. “There must be a reason why RJD gave her membership,” he told New18. However, moments later, he took to Twitter to say he does not trust anyone who is related to the family who ‘ruined his life’.

Troubled marriage of Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai got married on May 2018. But the couple filed for a divorce a few months after the wedding. In December last year, Aishwarya and Rabri Devi, her mother-in-law accused each other of torture and harassment. She also accused her sister in law Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap of harassing and assaulting her. Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed that he was made a scapegoat for the political benefits of his family members.