Thursday, August 6, 2020
Home Government and Policy 15th EU-India Summit: Promising an opportunity for India in the post-COVID world
Economy and FinanceGovernment and PolicyOpinions
Updated:

15th EU-India Summit: Promising an opportunity for India in the post-COVID world

EU and India is a natural partnership between 27 democratic countries with the world's largest democracy. India is a country which houses in its bosom multiple religion, languages, cultures, so does the EU in its group of 27. EU and India are very important not only to each other’s’ economic prosperity but the world at large.

Shishir Bajoria
15th EU-India Summit: Promising an opportunity for India in the post-COVID world
8

The 15th EU-India Summit was held in the virtual space, which can be called the Covid-19 era normal. Before the pandemic made its presence felt, this Summit was planned to be held in March in Brussels. Accordingly, preparations were starting for the Summit and a few programs on the sidelines of the event were on anvil. Abruptly COVID brought an end to all the plans. 

The last 2 Summits were held in Delhi in 2017, and in Brussels in 2016 which paved the way for strengthening the trade between EU and India.  European Union is only second to the USA as India’s trading partner.  Hence the importance of this relationship.  

The birth of European Union dates back to 1952 when six countries – Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg – got together to form European Coal and Steel Community to protect their steel and coal industry.  In 1957 this was transformed to become European Economic Community (EEC). It is only in 1973 that the UK, Ireland and Denmark joined taking the total to 9. The EEC was also known as the European Common Market (ECM).

Since the 1993 Maastricht treaty, the Community became a Union. One can say it was an economic growth model, without a fiscal and political union. Introduction of borderless trade followed by borderless travel within the Union, except a few countries went a long way in giving a boost to economic activities within the union and outside. 

There are many complexities in the EU, few countries are in the visa treaty (Schengen) but not in the currency union and some part of a sub-regional group with free movements with countries not in the EU. The introduction of Euro in 19 of the 27 countries on the midnight of 1st January 2002 and withdrawing the existing one was a unique feat. The ‘demand’ for EU membership was so high that in a few years the Union expanded to 28 countries that got reduced to 27 post Brexit. 

Brexit has come as a dual opportunity for India. While Britain loses the Single Market, the EU’s GDP will be taking a 17% hit.  Both these occurrences offer an opportunity for India. 

This summit was very timely especially in the midst of the pandemic keeping in mind our quest to Atmanirbhar Bharat based on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the pandemic has challenged the entire humanity both physically and economically, it has thrown up new opportunities and also the need for countries to come together. 

There are short term challenges of rekindling the economies and putting it back on track, in the long term challenges like climate change and increasing the use of renewable energy. To finally emerge out of the pandemic, access to COVID tools, including the advent of a vaccine and the close cooperation between the pharmaceuticals companies on both sides will be crucial. 

Emerging from the Summit a very positive Joint Statement and a five-year Roadmap 2025 augers very well.  The emphasis on a high-level trade and investment dialogue and the formation of a digital investment forum will further strengthen the relatively balanced trade, with India enjoying a surplus. EU accounts for 14.4% of India’s exports (€41.4 billion). A leading investor in India, about €10 billion, 22% of the total FDI inflows in 2019-20. On the other hand, EU the third-largest recipient of Indian FDI, €2.5 billion, 14% of outflows. Close to 4,500 EU companies in India employ 60 lacs people (directly and indirectly).  

Another important outcome of this Summit was a comprehensive Road Map for 2025 covering multiple subjects Security, Foreign Policy, Human Rights, Trade and Investment, Business & Economy, Climate change and Clean Energy, Environment Urban Development, Information and Communication Technology, Transport, Outer Space, Health and Food Security, Research and Innovation, Artificial Intelligence,  Effective Multilateralism, Connectivity, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, Global Economic Governance, Ocean Governance, Development Partnership, Migration and Mobility, Employment and Social Policy, Education and Culture, Parliaments, Civil Society and Local/Decentralised Authorities, Institutional architecture of the EU-India Strategic Partnership.  

For Trade and investment, Business & Economy – as part of the Road Map for 2025 a detailed plan was laid which will go a long way to enhance the much-needed market access, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Also addressing issues of existing trade barriers and preventing the emergence of new ones, seeking alignment to international standards and best practices, easing up the assessment of conformity and improving investment conditions.  

This road map envisages strengthening the regulatory dialogue on pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology.  This will be fostering alignment with international standards and practices; ensuring the quality of pharmaceutical and the much-needed market access. 

Engaging in the bilateral Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) dialogue, working out ambitious and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements and the optimal use of the Investment Facilitation Mechanism (IFM) established in 2017 will greatly facilitate EU investment flowing into India. 

The success of a summit is assessed by the emerging joint statement and its comprehensiveness.  In exceptional cases, when ‘issues’ do not get resolved such a joint statement is missing. This happened in a very recent EU summit (June, 22) with a major country. In this instance, the emerging statement read – ‘Defending EU interests and values in a complex vital partnership’. 

EU and India is a natural partnership between 27 democratic countries with the world’s largest democracy. India is a country which houses in its bosom multiple religion, languages, cultures, so does the EU in its group of 27. EU and India are very important not only to each other’s’ economic prosperity but the world at large. It is therefore important to see this EU-India Partnership with a lens of economic revivalism of India post-COVID which promises flow of investment and a boost in the manufacturing sector in India. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shishir Bajoria
Shishir Bajoria is the Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Shillong and the Chairman of SK Bajoria Group

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

Soil from ancient Sharda Peeth in PoK was also used in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Read how VHP and some dedicated devotees managed that

OpIndia Staff -
This Sharada Peeth is significantly important for Hindus because it is said to be one among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.
Read more

Assam: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration by Bajrang Dal attacked by Muslim locals, curfew imposed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim locals allegedly objected to the Bajrang Dal members chanting slogans and playing music. The arguments soon led to a violent clash.

Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Three sacrifices that can never be forgotten

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Five hundred years of struggle went into Ram Janmabhoomi moment. There would be so many heroes that it is impossible to remember them all.

From being bigoted, kids are ‘hope of secularism’. The Wire’s Rohini Singh explains how

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Wire journalist Rohini Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image wherein she claimed that her child drew a mosque and a temple side by side and wrote an essay on tolerance.

Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria deletes tweet about Ram Mandir billboard in NYC after Pakistani Islamists flood his TL. Here is what happened

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The former Pakistani cricketer had shared an image featuring Ram Mandir's digital image in a giant billboard at New York's Times Square before deleting it.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
News Reports

‘Situations do not last forever’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey's newly converted mosque 'Hagia Sophia', the Muslim Personal Board said, "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid".
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from the kitchen ceiling, case of accidental death registered

OpIndia Staff -
After body of Sameer Sharma was recovered from his house, a case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police
Read more
News Reports

Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as they celebrate construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

15th EU-India Summit: Promising an opportunity for India in the post-COVID world

Shishir Bajoria -
The 15th EU-India Summit was held in the virtual space, which can be called the Covid-19 era normal. Before the pandemic made its presence felt, this Summit was planned to be held in March in Brussels.
Read more
News Reports

Dalit organisation lodges a complaint with MHA seeking an FIR against AIMPLB for intimidating and hurting the faith of Hindu Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB had issued a menacing threat yesterday hinting at converting the Ram temple back into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

CBI starts the process of registering a case in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, forms SIT for the probe

OpIndia Staff -
CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the center issued the letter to CBI on Bihar Police’s request on 5th August
Read more
Culture and History

Is being a Hindu acceptable but having faith in Hindutva ‘dangerous’? Quite the contrary

Maria Wirth -
Is being a Hindu acceptable while faith in Hindutva is not? Is it even dangerous? Many Hindus seem wary to be associated with Hindutva
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai faces massive flooding and destruction due to heavy rain, rainfall in one day exceeds the season’s average

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai received 2,319.7 mm rain on Wednesday, which is more than the seasonal average of 2,206.4 mm, causes heavy flooding
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

Soil from ancient Sharda Peeth in PoK was also used in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Read how VHP and some dedicated devotees managed that

OpIndia Staff -
This Sharada Peeth is significantly important for Hindus because it is said to be one among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.
Read more
News Reports

‘Supporting Ram Mandir is like bowing low for temporary success’: Kerala Congress MP TN Prathapan writes to Sonia Gandhi opposing party’s endorsement of Ram...

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala Congress MP TN Prathapan objects to Congress leaders endorsing Ram Mandir construction, writes to Sonia Gandh
Read more
News Reports

Arrested for comments against Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray, Twitter user Sunaina Holey gets bail

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Sunaina Holey was arrested after a Shiv Sena leader complained to police against her anti-Thackeray tweets.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration by Bajrang Dal attacked by Muslim locals, curfew imposed

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim locals allegedly objected to the Bajrang Dal members chanting slogans and playing music. The arguments soon led to a violent clash.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,071FansLike
422,916FollowersFollow
290,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com