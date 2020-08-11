Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt's lawyer:...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the Bihar government in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput refuted the allegation of political pressure, bias and influence by the Nitish Kumar govt, as made by actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Jhankar Mohta
Supreme Court junks PIL that demanded CBI enquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: WION)
2

Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today. Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the Bihar government in the case argued that the FIR lodged in Patna in relation to the actor’s suicide in Mumbai is legal and valid, as he refuted the allegation of political pressure, bias and influence by the Nitish Kumar govt, as made by actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Speaking on the allegation that the FIR in Patna was lodged at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister, Maninder Singh who is backing the Bihar government said: “Regarding the Bihar CM playing a role, there is also mention of Maharashtra CM’s son and his involvement in the case. There is huge political clout pressuring police not to register an FIR.”

FIR in Bihar was registered as at least some authority had to do “doodh ka doodh Paani ka paani” in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput: senior advocate representing Bihar govt in SC

FIR in Bihar was registered on the basis of legality because some authority has to investigate and not social media. We had to do “doodh ka doodh Paani ka paani.” There was no investigation that was being done. Nitish Kumar did not intervene here at all, the Bihar government’s counsel argued alleging that there was non-cooperation from Maharashtra Police in the case.

Even Rajput’s postmortem report was not given to the state police by the Maharashtra police, the Bihar government said.

- Advertisement -

Slamming the Maharashtra police for the lukewarm investigation it has been conducting in the late actor’s death case, the Bihar Government counsel argued: “56 people were examined by the Mumbai police. Final report of post mortem came on June 25. Maha police did not register an FIR even though it examined so many people. The verdict states post mortem date is the last date for police to rely on Section 174. After the final post mortem report either proceeding are closed under 174 CrPC or FIR is registered. How many out of 56 people were examined after June 25 when the final post mortem came in”? asked senior advocate Maninder Singh speaking in favour of Bihar government in SC today.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by him that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai yet on Rajput’s death.

The hearing was held on late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting the actor’s suicide, from Patna to Mumbai.

Asking all the parties to submit arguments in writing on Thursday, the Supreme Court has reserved the order in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jhankar Mohta

Related Articles

Trending now

Live Updates

Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

Media OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
Politics

Here is what Sachin Pilot said when an agitated Rajdeep Sardesai insinuated that his rebellion was sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot issued a sharp rejoinder after Rajdeep Sardesai suggested that the rebelling Congress MLAs were doing it at the behest of the BJP
Read more
News Reports

Nobody in the family saw his body hanging, don’t trust Mumbai police: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput argues in SC

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has reserved the order in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after hearing submissions made by the father
Read more
News Reports

Meerut Police initiates action against a social media user for threatening activist and writer Nidhi Bahuguna

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Bahuguna was threatened by a social media user for recounting her ancestors’ ordeal in Muslim majority Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

‘With the strength of your experience, our country will win this battle,’ PM Modi holds meeting with CM of ten states with maximum Covid-19...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi held meeting with Chief Ministers of ten states that contribute to 80% of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more
Politics

‘Where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,’ Rajdeep Sardesai trolled on social media after Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bhoomi Pujan meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
After a clip of his interview with AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi went viral on social media, Rajdeep Sardesai was trolled.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb temples

OpIndia Staff -
Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.
Read more
Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Netizens demand arrest of SP MLA Abu Azmi after he flouts social distancing guidelines, cuts birthday cake with a sword

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, the Mumbai Police had arrested a man named Haris Khan for celebrating birthday amid covid pandemic and cutting cakes with a sword.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,314FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com