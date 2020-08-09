Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will be representing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in the apex court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On the last date, sr counsel R Basant had led the fight for the state against #Bihar Govt & Sushant's father, who have Mukul Rohatgi & Vikas Singh as lawyers. — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) August 9, 2020

Earlier, Rhea had hired Mumbai’s top lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Maneshinde had represented Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Maharashtra government to file a report of all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. In its reply to the SC, the Maharashtra government attacked Rajput’s father and claimed that his allegations against Rhea are ‘criminal breach of trust’. Maharashtra govt claimed that the deceased actor’s father was not ‘within his rights’ for filing the police complaint in Patna, Bihar, where he lives. Maharashtra govt claimed that since his death took place in Mumbai, it is within Bandra Police limit.

Maharashtra govt further claims that none of Sushant’s family members raised any suspicion over his alleged suicide when Mumbai Police recorded their statement first and alleged that their later statements were ‘tainted with afterthoughts’.