Sunday, August 9, 2020

Udta AAP: After crushing defeat in 2017, AAP dissolves core committee, district units and all wings in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann will continue to remain the president of AAP Punjab.
Shiromani Akali Dal leaders to protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s house alleging involvement of Congress leaders in production & peddling of spurious liquor in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal has alleged that Congress is involved in supply of spurious liquor that has resulted in more than 100 deaths in Punjab
Punya Prasun Bajpai makes absurd comparison of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’s viewership on TV with BJP’s vote in 2019

OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai on Saturday took to Twitter to discredit the success of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony by making illogical claims
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Ram Mandir will be able to withstand natural calamities for 1000 years, says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust member Champat Rai stated that the pillars for the Ram Mandir will be as deep as bridges built on rivers
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt in Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will be representing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in the apex court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Earlier, Rhea had hired Mumbai’s top lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Maneshinde had represented Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Maharashtra government to file a report of all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. In its reply to the SC, the Maharashtra government attacked Rajput’s father and claimed that his allegations against Rhea are ‘criminal breach of trust’. Maharashtra govt claimed that the deceased actor’s father was not ‘within his rights’ for filing the police complaint in Patna, Bihar, where he lives. Maharashtra govt claimed that since his death took place in Mumbai, it is within Bandra Police limit.

Maharashtra govt further claims that none of Sushant’s family members raised any suspicion over his alleged suicide when Mumbai Police recorded their statement first and alleged that their later statements were ‘tainted with afterthoughts’.

Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, released images of the 'possessions' she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.
Air India Express flight coming from Dubai crashes while landing at Kozhikode, breaks down in two pieces

OpIndia Staff -
The Boeing 737 NG aircraft of Air India Express overshot the runway while landing, and crash-landed on the valley below the runway
Prime Minister stresses the importance of handloom for ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ on National Handloom Day

OpIndia Staff -
A social media campaign was also launched to celebrate the day. People are sharing their thoughts with hashtag #Vocal4Handmade on Twitter.
Hindus in Pakistan are accepting Islam so that they can survive in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindus are known to be one the most badly persecuted minority community in the world. They have been victim of systemic discrimination and forced conversions.
