Thursday, August 20, 2020
Agra: Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal, arrested accused confesses to the crime

Dr Vivek Tiwari has confessed that when Yogita sat in his car and an argument ensued, he had strangulated her and also hit her with a knife. The doctor had then dumped Yogita's body.

OpIndia Staff
Agra doctor murdered for rejecting marriage proposal
Doctor Yogita Gautam (L) murdered by fellow doctor Vivek Tiwari (R)
2

Vivek Tiwari, a doctor working in Agra’s SN Medical College was arrested yesterday by the police for charges of murder. The doctor is arrested for the murder of a junior doctor, named Yogita Gautam. As per reports, the doctor has confessed to killing Dr Yogita Gautam over a failed love affair.

A video of the confession by Dr Vivevk Tiwari is going viral on social media. Dr Vivek Tiwari is posted as a medical officer in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, he is heard confessing that he had driven down to Agra to meet Dr Yogita on Tuesday.

He says that around 6:30 pm in the evening, he picked up Yogita. Tiwari has stated in teh video that he and Dr Yogita were in a relationship for the past 7 years. Dr Yogita works in the Gynaecology department of the SN Hospital.

As per the doctor’s confession, when Dr Yogita sat in his car, a heated argument took place between the two after which Dr Vivek, in a fit of rage, strangulated her.

Vivek then says that after stragulating Dr Yogita, he had taken the knife he keeps in his car and had hit her head several times with it. He then says that after ensuring that she is dead, he had taken the body to a secluded place and had hidden it in the woods.

Doctor Yogita Gautam’s body was recovered from the field in Bamrauli Katra area in Agra

The Agra police had recovered Dr Yogita’s body on Wednesday, from the field in Bamrauli Katra area under Dauki police station of Agra. The body reportedly had injury marks on the face and head. She was wearing a t-shirt and trousers and no identity documents were recovered from the body. He mobile phone was missing too. The body was later identified as that of Dr Yogita. She was missing from Tuesday evening.

Family alleged that Dr Vivek Tiwari had threatened them of dire consequences

The police had begun the search operation based on a complaint by Yogita’s family members. Dr Yogita was reported missing from her rented accommodation in Noori Darwaza area under MM Gate police station of Agra on Tuesday evening. Her phone was also unreachable after which the family had reported the matter to the police. They had named Dr Vivek Tiwari as the prime suspect.

The lady doctor’s father, Ambesh Kumar had alleged that Tiwari had been pressurising his daughter to marry him for the last few years.

The family also alleged that Tiwari had also called and threatened them to convince Yogita to get married to him. He had warned them of dire consequences if they failed to convince their daughter.

Meanwhile, SSP Agra Babloo Kumar has confirmed injury marks on the body’s head and neck, adding that the post-mortem report has also revealed that Dr Yogita had struggled to save herself before dying.

Yogita was on duty treating COVID patients

Dr Yogita’s name was recently in the news when a COVID-19 patient had successfully delivered a healthy child in Agra’s SN Hospital in April. She was a part of the team that had operated on the 28-year-old mother and ensured the healthy delivery of the infant in the COVID care facility. Yogita had assisted Dr Sangeeta Sahu of the SN Hospital in the LSCS procedure. It was the third such case in the hospital.

