Thursday, August 6, 2020
Home Opinions Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Three sacrifices that can never be forgotten
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Three sacrifices that can never be forgotten

At long last, on the 5th day of August 2020, we have a change of narrative. Hindus lost something. And they got it back.

Abhishek Banerjee
Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan was done at Ayodhya on Wednesday
2

When PM Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya yesterday, it capped a five hundred year struggle for Hindus to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The temple becomes the most visible symbol of pushback by Hindus in nearly one thousand years.

As every Hindu knows, on a tour of holy places in India, especially in the North, you always come up against the same sad story. So and so was a great temple, but then … destroyed it. You know who. It could be Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya. Or even a slightly less famous place such as the Shakti Peeth of Jwalamukhi temple in Himachal Pradesh. Akbar ordered the naturally occurring flames of the temple to be extinguished by covering them with iron discs and pumping water. It didn’t work.

I deliberately chose this example, considering that there is a particularly strong genre of fan fiction about Akbar’s “secularism” in our Ganga-Jamuni textbooks.

In India, the evidence of temple destruction is everywhere. The ASI dug the ground in Ayodhya, but you really don’t need to work as hard. There are famous places in India where you can literally see the old temple wall at the back of the mosque. The Indian state deals with this by banning photography of the exterior of the mosque. And most importantly, the phenomenon of destroying places of worship of non-believers can be observed all over the Muslim world even today. A temple under construction in Islamabad was demolished only last month.

In other words, the evidence for temple destruction is so vast and overwhelming that you would have to be a “historian” to not believe it.

At long last, on the 5th day of August 2020, we have a change of narrative. Hindus lost something. And they got it back.

Five hundred years of struggle went into this moment. There would be so many heroes that it is impossible to remember them all. The vast majority of them have been lost to history. But here are three in the post-independence era that we can never forget.

Karsewaks who perished in police firing in Ayodhya

At the Bhoomi Pujan yesterday, one of the guests was Poornima Kothari from Kolkata. For nearly 30 years, she had been offering rakhi to pictures of her brothers : Ram and Sharad Kothari, who were killed in police firing in Ayodhya in 1990.

We don’t know much about the Ayodhya firing incident. The state government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav claimed that 16 people had been killed. If you know anything about India, you will understand that means 16 is just a starting point.

The English language media refused to report on the incident for reasons of political correctness. There is something to be said here about Hindi language media (and in other Indian languages) which created a subaltern network to disseminate information about the brutality in Ayodhya. Back then, there were no smartphones to break the information blackout. And presumably, no conscience either among the Indian and global elite. Otherwise, they would have called it a pogrom.

As late as 2017, Mulayam Singh Yadav still justified his decision. In fact, he said that the police should have killed even more if needed.

Godhra carnage of Feb 27, 2002

At least this time, we have an exact number of 59 killed. Aren’t we lucky?

Fifty nine human beings burned to death in a railway compartment. Ten of them were just children. In any other nation, this would have led to an outpouring of grief, sympathy for the victims and outrage against the perpetrators.

But in India, the opposite happened. Vicious rumors were circulated, implicating the karsewaks in their own murder. The most pervasive: that apparently somebody had refused to pay Rs 2 for tea at the railway station. And so the local vendors, who belonged to a peaceful community, had no option but to take 59 lives. Seems like an excruciating rate of interest, unless of course you believe that 59 Hindu lives are not even worth Rs 2.

The humiliation did not stop there. When Lalu Yadav became Railway Minister, he appointed a Commission that found the fire was an “accident.” If Lalu Yadav had become US Secretary of State, Osama bin Laden would have cleared his name as well in the matter of the 9/11 attacks.

In 2011, the Gujarat High Court convicted 31 people for the Godhra train carnage, but the lies have always stayed one step ahead of the truth. Despite the High Court conviction, Indian and foreign media routinely present the incident as if nobody knows who was behind it. It is good that Gujarat High Court commuted 11 of the death sentences from the Sessions court to life imprisonment. After all, 15000 “liberals” showed up to pay tribute in Mumbai when Yakub Memon was executed. If the Godhra convicts has to be executed, who knows how many “liberals” would have poured into the streets…

Kalyan Singh’s resignation

There is one thing we know about politicians. They love power. When they have power, they stick to it no matter what.

Imagine what it takes to surrender your full majority government in India’s most populous state, only a year and half into your term. We have seen politicians fall over themselves to become Chief Minister, even if for six months.

But on Dec 6, 1992, Kalyan Singh resigned as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. There was pressure on him to do a Mulayam: to open fire on karsewaks. He refused. He chose to give up his chair instead.

The ecosystem never forgave him for that. In this chilling video, you can see the stone cold face of the NDTV interviewer as he demands why Kalyan Singh let crores of people be divided just to save a few lives. Just a few lives. I would like to ask the NDTV interviewer how much is the worth of one Hindu life.

For what it’s worth, the Central government also dismissed the BJP state governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh as soon as Babri Masjid was demolished.

In India, both Hindu life and democracy can be cheap.

The establishment of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a victory for the soul of India. It is not just a victory for our generation. It is also a tribute to generations past and a legacy we leave behind for the generations to come.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsram janmabhoomi movement, ayodhya andolan
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Three sacrifices that can never be forgotten

Abhishek Banerjee -
Five hundred years of struggle went into Ram Janmabhoomi moment. There would be so many heroes that it is impossible to remember them all.
Read more
Media

From being bigoted, kids are ‘hope of secularism’. The Wire’s Rohini Singh explains how

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire journalist Rohini Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image wherein she claimed that her child drew a mosque and a temple side by side and wrote an essay on tolerance.
Read more

Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria deletes tweet about Ram Mandir billboard in NYC after Pakistani Islamists flood his TL. Here is what happened

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The former Pakistani cricketer had shared an image featuring Ram Mandir's digital image in a giant billboard at New York's Times Square before deleting it.

“Mandir Wahin Banayenge Lekin Tareekh Nahin Batayenge”: Watch how Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal mocked Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal amongst other 'liberals' have in the past mocked the 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge' slogan for the delay in construction of temple.

Gujarat: Massive fire in coronavirus dedicated Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad leaves 8 dead, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad is a Coronavirus dedicated hospital.

The Wire shares article citing discredited ‘experts’ to falsely claim older mosques existed beneath the Babri structure, not a temple

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire cites 'experts' who had claimed no temple was found below Babri Masjid, but they were not present during ASI digging

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

‘Situations do not last forever’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey's newly converted mosque 'Hagia Sophia', the Muslim Personal Board said, "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid".
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as they celebrate construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists, ‘liberals’ attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan to spread the message of love and dignity instead.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Three sacrifices that can never be forgotten

Abhishek Banerjee -
Five hundred years of struggle went into Ram Janmabhoomi moment. There would be so many heroes that it is impossible to remember them all.
Read more
News Reports

After digital billboards, Indian community take to the streets to celebrate Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan at Times Square in New York

OpIndia Staff -
Indians gathered in large numbers at iconic Times Square in New York to celebrate the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan by PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from the kitchen ceiling, case of accidental death registered

OpIndia Staff -
After body of Sameer Sharma was recovered from his house, a case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police
Read more
News Reports

Maulana from All India Imam Association threatens that ‘believers of justice’ will demolish Ram Mandir and rebuild disputed structure

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Rashidi stated that the Ram Mandir will one day be demolished and a disputed structure will be rebuilt.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
Media

From being bigoted, kids are ‘hope of secularism’. The Wire’s Rohini Singh explains how

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire journalist Rohini Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image wherein she claimed that her child drew a mosque and a temple side by side and wrote an essay on tolerance.
Read more
News Reports

J and K: BJP Sarpanch shot dead by unidentified terrorists, 2nd attack in less than 48 hours

Jhankar Mohta -
No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the BJP Sarpanch Sajjad Ahmed Khandey so far.
Read more
Social Media

Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria deletes tweet about Ram Mandir billboard in NYC after Pakistani Islamists flood his TL. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The former Pakistani cricketer had shared an image featuring Ram Mandir's digital image in a giant billboard at New York's Times Square before deleting it.
Read more
News Reports

“Mandir Wahin Banayenge Lekin Tareekh Nahin Batayenge”: Watch how Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal mocked Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal amongst other 'liberals' have in the past mocked the 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge' slogan for the delay in construction of temple.
Read more
News Reports

Former minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha appointed as Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Manoj Sinha will assume charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir soon.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,071FansLike
422,554FollowersFollow
290,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com