Saturday, August 8, 2020
Home News Reports DD's live coverage of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan watched by over 160 million people,...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

DD’s live coverage of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan watched by over 160 million people, garnered over 7 billion viewing minutes across channels in India

He said that preliminary viewership data suggest that more than 160 million people watched the live broadcast of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' event that took place at Ayodhya on August 5.

OpIndia Staff
160 million people watched Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir : Reports
PM Modi and RSS Chief at Bhoomi Pujan event (Photo Credits: Telegraph)
183

The Bhoomi Pujan event that laid the foundation of the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5 was historic. On Friday, Shashi S Vempati, the CEO of Prasar Bharti, informed that estimates suggest that the event had recorded massive viewership.

He said that preliminary viewership data suggest that more than 160 million people watched the live broadcast of the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ event that took place at Ayodhya on August 5. He further added that about 200 channels carried the live coverage by Doordarshan between 10:45 am and 2 pm.

The historic event also garnered over 7 Billion viewing minutes across TV channels in India, revealed Vempati.

The Bhoomi Pujan event in Ayodhya

The 500 years of struggle came to fruition for millions of Hindu devotees across the world today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM. PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, expressed gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the Ram Bhakts on today’s auspicious occasion.

“Ram Janmabhoomi has got its freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple”, said PM Modi addressing the luminaries and dignitaries present for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

‘These numbers are bewildering’: Watch how Rajdeep Sardesai refuses to believe India Today survey’s approval rating of PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai was rather shocked and bewildered as his own channel's survey seems to give PM Modi's handling of the economy an approval rating of 72%
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court

“Ghus ke maro salo ko”: Muslims clashed with Hindus objecting to Ram Pujas on 5th August in West Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims came out in large numbers in Kolkata to prevent Hindus from celebrating the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more
News Reports

Sunaina Holey, arrested by Mumbai police a day after getting bail in the same ‘offence’, released after lawyer raises alarm: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Vivekananda Gupta, lawyer of Sunaina Holey, has dubbed the arrest by the Maharashtra Police illegal.
Read more
Social Media

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying
Read more
News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more

Latest News

Media

‘These numbers are bewildering’: Watch how Rajdeep Sardesai refuses to believe India Today survey’s approval rating of PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai was rather shocked and bewildered as his own channel's survey seems to give PM Modi's handling of the economy an approval rating of 72%
Read more
News Reports

DD’s live coverage of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan watched by over 160 million people, garnered over 7 billion viewing minutes across channels in India

OpIndia Staff -
Preliminary viewership data suggest that more than 160 million people watched the live broadcast of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' event of Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police responds to article on Delhi anti-Hindu riots, asks if ToI is trying to influence investigation and expects police to take guidance from...

OpIndia Staff -
Times of India had published an editorial in which it went on to castigate Delhi Police for its investigation into anti-CAA protests and the subsequent riots
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more
News Reports

India cites Pakistani patronage to Dawood Ibrahim’s D-company in a fresh FATF appeal at the UNSC

Jinit Jain -
India raises the issue of Pakistan shielding D-Company boss Dawood Ibrahim at the United Nations Security Council
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu activists block highway, demand arrest of Md Arif, Shadab and others for communal posts on Facebook on Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu activists demanded that immediate action must be taken aginst the Muslim youths for their communal posts
Read more
Political History of India

The KGB ties of Indira Gandhi: How India became a puppet of USSR during the Cold War

Nivan Sadh -
Mitrokhin Archives are considered to be the most sensational coutner-intelligence documents that have blown the whistle on several countries.
Read more
News Reports

Eid in Balochistan: Another Eid and another protest by Baloch people seeking release of their loved ones abducted by Pakistani military

Hakeem Baloch -
For the last 10 years on every Eid, families of Baloch missing persons have been protesting on the first days of Eid seeking their return
Read more
News Reports

Sunaina Holey, arrested by Mumbai police a day after getting bail in the same ‘offence’, released after lawyer raises alarm: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Vivekananda Gupta, lawyer of Sunaina Holey, has dubbed the arrest by the Maharashtra Police illegal.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir dispute to be settled, withdrew support after Chandra Shekhar had resolved the age-old issue: Claims upcoming book

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to be resolved as he did not want Chandra Shekhar to take credit for the same
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
423,868FollowersFollow
293,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com