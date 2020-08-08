160 million people watched Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir : Reports

The Bhoomi Pujan event that laid the foundation of the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5 was historic. On Friday, Shashi S Vempati, the CEO of Prasar Bharti, informed that estimates suggest that the event had recorded massive viewership.

He said that preliminary viewership data suggest that more than 160 million people watched the live broadcast of the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ event that took place at Ayodhya on August 5. He further added that about 200 channels carried the live coverage by Doordarshan between 10:45 am and 2 pm.

Above viewership is of Doordarshan’s live coverage which was carried by nearly 200 TV channels during the main events between 1045 am and 2pm on wednesday the 5th of August 2020. — Shashi S Vempati (@shashidigital) August 7, 2020

The historic event also garnered over 7 Billion viewing minutes across TV channels in India, revealed Vempati.

The Bhoomi Pujan event in Ayodhya

The 500 years of struggle came to fruition for millions of Hindu devotees across the world today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM. PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, expressed gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the Ram Bhakts on today’s auspicious occasion.

“Ram Janmabhoomi has got its freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple”, said PM Modi addressing the luminaries and dignitaries present for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.