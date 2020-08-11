Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

Politics

Here is what Sachin Pilot said when an agitated Rajdeep Sardesai insinuated that his rebellion was sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot issued a sharp rejoinder after Rajdeep Sardesai suggested that the rebelling Congress MLAs were doing it at the behest of the BJP
Read more
News Reports

Nobody in the family saw his body hanging, don’t trust Mumbai police: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput argues in SC

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has reserved the order in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after hearing submissions made by the father
Read more
News Reports

Meerut Police initiates action against a social media user for threatening activist and writer Nidhi Bahuguna

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Bahuguna was threatened by a social media user for recounting her ancestors’ ordeal in Muslim majority Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

‘With the strength of your experience, our country will win this battle,’ PM Modi holds meeting with CM of ten states with maximum Covid-19...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi held meeting with Chief Ministers of ten states that contribute to 80% of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Bhuj Mamlatdar order (image courtesy: TV9 Gujarati)

The order states that since there is a spike on coronavirus cases in Bhuj, the loudspeaker permission cannot be granted as the sound waves which comes out from microphone spread the infection. It is important to note here that the virus does not spread through waves of loudspeakers.

Ahead of beginning of Shravan month, the Shiv Mandir representatives wrote to the Bhuj administration seeking permission to use loudspeakers from 20th July 2020 to 20th August 2020 from 8 AM to 1 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM. However, to deny the permission for usage of loudspeaker, the bizarre excuse was given.

Update: The Bhuj Magistrate has clarified that the permission for loud speaker was denied keeping in mind the SOP issued by the Home Ministry.

The SOP by MHA prohibits gathering of large crowds for religious purpose as it may not let people practice social distancing. The SOP did not mention that the loudspeakers spread the virus through the waves. Hence, after having reread the same and understanding the essence, the permission for using loudspeakers have been given.

More Live Updates

Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Read more

Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of coronavirus today. He had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital earlier today after testing positive for Chinese virus.
Read more

Russia: World’s first COVID-19 vaccine approved by the health ministry, Putin’s daughter gets vaccinated

OpIndia Staff -
Russia approves the first COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more

Black Lives Matter holds solidarity rally supporting looters involved in Chicago looting

OpIndia Staff -
One of the BLM rally organisers justified the looting by claiming that the looters could take whatever they did from showrooms such as Gucci, Nike or Macy's because these stores have insurance.
Read more

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com