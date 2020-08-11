Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Bhuj Mamlatdar order (image courtesy: TV9 Gujarati)

The order states that since there is a spike on coronavirus cases in Bhuj, the loudspeaker permission cannot be granted as the sound waves which comes out from microphone spread the infection. It is important to note here that the virus does not spread through waves of loudspeakers.

Ahead of beginning of Shravan month, the Shiv Mandir representatives wrote to the Bhuj administration seeking permission to use loudspeakers from 20th July 2020 to 20th August 2020 from 8 AM to 1 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM. However, to deny the permission for usage of loudspeaker, the bizarre excuse was given.

Update: The Bhuj Magistrate has clarified that the permission for loud speaker was denied keeping in mind the SOP issued by the Home Ministry.

The SOP by MHA prohibits gathering of large crowds for religious purpose as it may not let people practice social distancing. The SOP did not mention that the loudspeakers spread the virus through the waves. Hence, after having reread the same and understanding the essence, the permission for using loudspeakers have been given.