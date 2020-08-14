An FIR has been filed against former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi, who had announced a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head over an alleged ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post. Rizvi had also asked members of the Muslim community to contribute money for the bounty.

According to reports, after the video of the SP leader announcing the bounty, went viral on social media, Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni took cognizance of the video and ordered a probe into the matter.

A case was registered late night on August 13 by the Meerut police at Phalauda police station. Rizvi has been booked under IPC sections 153 (A) and 505 (2).

Copy of FIR filed against former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi

Video of Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announcing the reward went viral on social media

In the video, Rizvi said, he condemns the comments made by the youth in his Facebook post. And whoever beheads Naveen for ‘insulting the Prophet’ and brings his head will be rewarded with Rs 51 lakh. He also asked members from his community to contribute money for this bounty. Rizvi said the comments of the youth have hurt the sentiments of Muslims, and that’s why he announced the bounty to behead him.

Rizvi is a resident of Rasulpur village under Phalauda police station in Meerut. He was earlier a member of the Samajwadi party but at present, he is not associated with the party, as per reports. He was the state secretary for the minority cell in the party in Uttar Pradesh. He is a resident of Rasulpur village under Phalauda police station in Meerut. After leaving the Samajwadi Party, at present he identifies himself as a ‘social worker’.

Islamists went on a rampage in Bengaluru on August 11

Earlier on August 11 (Tuesday) evening, violence erupted in Bengaluru over the allegedly derogatory post by Naveen. 60 police personnel were injured and dozens of vehicles were torched by the mob which had attacked the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, besides the residence of Naveen’s uncle and Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.