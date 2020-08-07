Friday, August 7, 2020
Home News Reports 'How can a political party enter an agreement with China?' CJI Bobde bewildered after...
News Reports
Updated:

‘How can a political party enter an agreement with China?’ CJI Bobde bewildered after becoming aware of Congress deal with CCP in 2008

The plea was filed against the Indian National Congress, its President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi seeking details of the MoU that was signed between the Congress and the CCP in 2008.

OpIndia Staff
CJi Bobde was bewildered by the MoU between Congress and China
Image Credit: PTI
3

Chief Justice of India Ashok Bobde appeared bewildered when he was made aware of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Congress party and the Chinese Communist Party in 2008. The deal, which gained a lot of attention in the public eye after the clash between the Indian Army and the PLA at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, has been criticised by politicians and individuals across the board.

CJI Bobde said, “There is something like unheard of legally in this plea. How can a political party enter into an agreement with China?” He added, “We have not heard a political party of one country entering into an agreement with political party of another country.”

The CJI-led bench permitted the petitioners to withdraw the plea and approach the appropriate High Court regarding the same. The plea was filed against the Indian National Congress, its President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi seeking details of the MoU that was signed between the Congress and the CCP in 2008. It also demanded a CBI or an NIA probe into the matter.

“Petitioners firmly believe that the Nation’s security cannot and shouldn’t be compromised by anyone. Therefore, this Writ Petition has been moved under Article 32 of the Constitution of Bharat, which seeks to bring transparency and clarity regarding the agreement signed between the Respondent No. 1 and the Communist Party of China (herein CPC) which is also the de-facto government of People’s Republic of China (Herein China),” the plea, filed on behalf of advocate Shankar Shekhar Jha and Editor-in-Chief of GoaChronicles Savio Rodrigues, said.

The MoU between Congress and CCP

During UPA1 in 2008, the Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) had signed a deal in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

Interestingly, the MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi and on the Chinese side, it was signed by none other than Xi Jinping himself, who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo. The MoU was signed in the presence of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi.

Before the signing of the MoU, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi had held a long meeting with Xi and other senior leaders of the Communist Party of China to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Later, it also became public knowledge that China had donated Rs 1 crore over three years to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation which had top Congress functionaries in its Board including Sonia Gandhi, Raul Gandhi and others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress China deal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying
Read more
News Reports

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.
Read more

Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus

Palghar case: Maharashtra govt to file status report, SC asks for inquiry report against cops who handed over Sadhus to mob

Law OpIndia Staff -
SC asked the Maharashtra govt to file a status report in connection with the brutal lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver in Palghar on April 16.

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India

Soil from ancient Sharda Peeth in PoK was also used in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Read how VHP and some dedicated devotees managed that

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This Sharada Peeth is significantly important for Hindus because it is said to be one among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Social Media

While most Bollywood actors and cricketers chose not to welcome Ram Mandir, here are the ones who did not shy away

OpIndia Staff -
Only a few actors and sportspersons celebrated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and shared wishes on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from the kitchen ceiling, case of accidental death registered

OpIndia Staff -
After body of Sameer Sharma was recovered from his house, a case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘How can a political party enter an agreement with China?’ CJI Bobde bewildered after becoming aware of Congress deal with CCP in 2008

OpIndia Staff -
CJI Bobde said that there something legally unheard of in the plea that demanded an NIA or CBI probe into the MoU signed between CCP and Congress.
Read more
News Reports

ED raids 14 locations linked to Vadra-aide Sanjay Bhandari, accused in the Pilatus Aircraft Scam

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has raided 14 different locations across Delhi, Gurugram and Surat in connection with the Pilatus Aircraft Scam accused Sanjay Bhandari.
Read more
Social Media

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying
Read more
News Reports

Gharwapsi on the day of Ram Lalla’s homecoming: 50 Muslim families embrace Hinduism in Rajasthan, say ancestors were Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims of 50 families who decided to convert to Hinduism said that their ancestors were Hindus are were forcefully converted
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput revealed to his sister about the plans of ex-partner Rhea Chakraborty to falsely implicate him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar Police has stated in the Supreme Court that Rhea had left Sushant's house on 8 June after taking his laptops, cash, jewellery, credit cards and important documents.
Read more
News Reports

After Sushant Singh and Sameer Sharma, Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak found dead, had shared Facebook video before alleged suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Before her alleged suicide, Anupama had uploaded a video on Facebook where she was seen saying that she has been cheated and has no one to trust.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty’s sole aim was to grab Sushant Singh’s money, gave him an overdose of medicine: Bihar Police to Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
In its affidavit to the SC, the Bihar Police has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty came into contact with Sushant Singh Rajput for the sole purpose of usurping his wealth and later painting him as a victim of mental illness
Read more
News Reports

Evidence of tampering surfaces after several pages from the diary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput found missing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Despite being a crucial piece of evidence in death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai police have remained silent about the possible tampering of evidence.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

OpIndia Staff -
One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
423,433FollowersFollow
292,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com