A day after All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) issued a threat against the construction of Ram Mandir, Dalit Positive Movement, an organisation fighting for the rights of the Dalits, have lodged a complaint against the former with the Ministry of Social justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

We have lodged a complaint with @MSJEGOI & #MHA seeking FIR on AIMPLB & all its leaders as per SC/ST act for threatening intimidating & hurting the faith of Hindu Dalits on their beloved god Prabhu Shree Ram. We have even sought contempt proceedings & enquiry on their fundings. pic.twitter.com/M2o6BPh9nx — Dalit Positive Movement (@DalitPositive) August 6, 2020

In the complaint, the organisation has sought an FIR against AIMPLB and all its leaders as per SC/ST act for “hurting the sentiments of the Hindu Dalits and Hindus at large by threatening to overturn Hon. Supreme Court’s Judgement and overtake Prabhu Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple site to build a mosque”.

The Dalit organisation asks MHA to take cognisance of the “vicious, poisonous and incendiary material” circulated by AIMPLB on social media

Urging the government departments to take cognisance of the “vicious, poisonous and incendiary material” circulated by AIMPLB on social media on the eve of Ram Janmabhoomi’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, which has hurt, threatened and enraged the Dalits who have “unshakable faith in their beloved Bhagwaan”, the organisation has requested that the FIR be filed under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against AIMPLB, it’s President and all its leaders.

It has also sought contempt proceedings and enquiry on the fundings of the controversial Islamic body.

Saying that Islamic body seems to be having a larger ploy to discredit constitutional institutions and democratic process and create a constitutional crisis in our country, the Dalit organisation has also sought contempt of court proceedings against AIMPLB.

“We also kindly request the Hon. Supreme Court of India to take cognizance of this clear case of Contempt of Court and take punitive actions against the above accused and their organization at the earliest to set a precedence and set the record straight”, read the complaint.

“Information about the alleged organization available on Wikipedia clearly states that they (AIMPLB) have unconstitutional motives of running a parallel constitution of the Islamic “Sharia Law”. Hence, it is our humble request for you to take immediate and necessary actions to maintain the rule of law and credibility of our democratic system based on our constitutional principles which in under clear and present threat from such non-state actors who are looking to destabilize the peace and harmony of our society”, the complaint stated.

The Dalit organisation finds finances of the Islamic body “to be very fishy”

Speaking to OpIndia, the convenor of Dalit Positive Movement, P Ravi, said that since their organisation finds the finances of AIMPLB “to be very fishy” it has also urged MHA to “investigate the finances and funding of AIMPLB, its leaders and all its cadres along with scrutinizing their international travels in the last as many years and any business or criminal liaison, which may be detrimental to our National security and interests”.

In its complaint the Dalit organisation said that considering the Muslim body’s obvious intentions of stoking religious riots, as a precautionary measure, the MHA should freeze the bank accounts of the organisation and bar the party leaders and cadres from making any international travel.

P Ravi, told OpIndia that he feels that since there is a lot of merit in thier complaint, they believe that action will be taken against the Islamic organisation.

AIMPLB issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Yesterday, the controversial Islamic body had taken to Twitter to not only issue menacing threat over the construction of the temple but also hinting at converting back the temple into a mosque in the future. Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey’s newly converted mosque ‘Hagia Sophia’, the Muslim Personal Board said, “Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid”.

Furthermore, attacking the Supreme Court for its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the AIMPLB claimed that the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing the construction of a Ram Temple was “unjust and unfair”.

The AIMPLB which was among the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court, also noted that according to the Islamic Shariah, “at whichever place a masjid is established, it remains a masjid there forever till eternity. Hence the Babri masjid was a masjid before, is a masjid today and shall Inshallah remain a masjid”.