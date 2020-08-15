Saturday, August 15, 2020
On this Independence Day, here is why the Govt of India must pledge to root out toxic ideology of Gender Identity Politics

The toxic ideology of Gender Identity Politics dictates that if a man claims to be a woman, then society must treat him as a woman even though his biological features make it abundantly clear that he is not a woman.

K Bhattacharjee
India, today, is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. This also happens to be our first Independence Day since the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi. Unfortunately, some of the challenges before us are those that have persisted since the moment of our independence. At the same time, there are others that have risen anew during the course of recent years.

While India must adjust its perspectives to suit its necessities for the 21st Century, it must also recognise the changes that we ought to avoid. Wisdom is the capability to discern between courses of action that would be beneficial to us from those that will cause us harm. It is in this context that on this Independence Day, we must demand that the government undertake concrete measures to prevent the mainstreaming of the toxic ideology of Gender Identity politics in the country.

First and foremost, it needs to be made clear outright that gender identity has nothing to do with sexual orientation. The latter denotes the gender towards which a person feels sexual attraction while gender identity denotes the gender with which an individual personally identifies with. Thus, when we speak of the toxic ideology of gender identity, we are not referring to homosexuality.

However, it is also to be noted here that the Gender Identity Overlords have managed to push through their ideology by associating it with homosexual rights and gays and lesbians have been the most vocal advocates of the ideology. They have managed to mainstream a toxic ideology in the West by associating it with ‘civil rights’ and ‘human rights’.

The toxic ideology of Gender Identity Politics dictates that if a man claims to be a woman, then society must treat him as a woman even though his biological features make it abundantly clear that he is not a woman. The ideology dictates even men can menstruate and can get pregnant and give birth to children and women can have penises.

Furthermore, the core doctrine of the ideology is that the gender identity of an individual is completely independent of biological sex, a radical claim that is not backed by the flimsiest of science. It claims that there is basically an infinite number of genders and as observers have noticed, the number of approved genders keeps increasing every few months.

At OpIndia, we have documented in quite a lot of detail the manner in which Gender Identity politics irrevocably harms children. The harmful effects of the mainstreaming of such ideology are more than apparent in the West. Due to the activism of Gender Identity Overlords, gender reassignment therapy for prepubescent children is legal. Prepubescent children can now receive and do receive, puberty blockers to permanently alter the normal course of their biological development.

The consequences of it all is, predictably, terrible as many minors who undergo the procedure come to regret it later but by then, it is much too late. Moreover, there is no evidence that every child who suffers from gender dysphoria needs to undergo such therapy. Research indicates that an overwhelming majority of such individuals, over 90% of them, grow out of the feeling and go on to lead perfectly normal lives.

The ideology not only has an impact on children but also affects women terribly. Due to the mainstreaming of Gender Identity Politics, women sports is under serious threat. LGBT activists have bullied their way into having organisers admit transgender women into sports for women. The result has been that due to their masculine biological features, they have a disproportionate advantage over their female rivals.

While Gender Identity Overlords staunchly assert that transgender women have no inherent advantages over their female rivals, the results speak otherwise. Transgender women, in whichever competition they have participated, have smashed records set by top female sportsmen. It is not only female sportsmen that are impacted by this ideology, it affects all women.

Gender Identity Overlords in the West are also campaigning for transgender women to be allowed into female only spaces. One does not have to think too hard to guess how this might lead to tragedies. In the West, there have been multiple cases of transgender men raping inmates after being locked up at a female-only prison.

Thus far, such perversion has been limited to the West and hasn’t gained widespread acceptance in our society. However, as we have exposed in a series of reports, the ideology is now coming to India. And it has been happening surreptitiously for quite some time. Children in Indian schools are being brainwashed into the ideology and if this is allowed to persist, the outcome of it will not be too different than what is happening in the West.

We must remember that when Gender identity Overlords claim that they are fighting for the ‘oppressed’, they are lying. The ideology has the explicit support of American hegemony, the only superpower in the world, it has support of every single multinational corporation and enjoys complete support from the ‘civil society’ nexus.

Thus, we must reject it outright when it is claimed that it is an ideology of the oppressed. An ideology that is backed by the most powerful institutions across the world and irrevocably harms the weak, that is, our children, by definition cannot be for the oppressed. The ideology is now being questioned by prominent individuals across the world, including people such as J.K. Rowling.

Therefore, on this Independence Day, it is of paramount importance that the Indian Government take a pledge to root out this toxic ideology from Indian society hook, line and sinker and prevent it from gaining ground ever again. There will be great opposition from usual suspects but it is something that must be done to secure the safety of our children.

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

