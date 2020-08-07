A day after China raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, India said that it has been a victim of terrorism across the border. Referring to the crimes perpetrated by D-Company operated by mafia don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, the Indian envoy said that India experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organized crime and terrorism.

Citing the terror activities in the past, the Indian envoy said, “An organized crime syndicate, D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993. It resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives.”

The Indian envoy accused Pakistan of being a sanctuary for India-centred terrorists, asserting that the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai attacks continues to enjoy protection from the Pakistani government.

“The perpetrator of 1993 Mumbai blasts, unsurprisingly, continues to enjoy patronage in a neighboring country, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the United Nations,” the Indian envoy said at the UNSC debate.

India also suggested United Nations to step up its coordination with bodies like Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which have been playing an important role in setting global standards for preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing.

“India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification of any form of terrorism. And looking for root causes for terrorism is akin to finding a needle in a haystack,” India said.