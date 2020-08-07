Friday, August 7, 2020
‘Blatant Hindu-tilt’: Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia says Kamal Nath and Congress have betrayed Muslims by supporting Ram Mandir

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also slammed the Congress for the sudden saffron-tilt. He has reacted on the tweets by Priyanka Vadra, Kamal Nath and others and had said, "Glad that they are not pretending anymore".

OpIndia Staff
Jamia Nizamia issues a statement, asking Muslims to search for alternatives to represent them and not trust the Congress party
Kamal Nath and Priyanka Gandhi, images via Twitter
With the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir supported by several Congress leaders, particularly former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries in the country, have reportedly issued a scathing statement, criticising Congress and Kamal Nath’s endorsing the construction of the temple.

In its press release, Jamia Nizamia has accused the Congress party and Kamal Nath of turning their back on the Muslims, adding that backing Muslims is no longer favourable to their politics. It added that though the Muslim community never trusted Kamal Nath fully, but since he had openly assured Muslims clerics of “dealing with the Hindus later“, they had extended support to him.

Press release by Jamia Nizamia

“From last one week, we had witnessed the blatant Hindu-tilt that he has been displaying. Be it the organisation of a Hanuman Chalisa recital or celebrations of the construction of the Ram Mandir, his comments do not reflect the pain endured by the Muslim community. Their(Congress and Kamal Nath) actions have removed all the doubts and made it clear that Muslims are mere political pawns for them, who can be sacrificed for their politics” the statement read.

Jamia Nizamia also urged Muslims to assess the election candidates in their constituency and not blindly support the Congress party. “After this incident, we advise all the Muslim community members that in the coming elections, do not trust Kamal Nath and Congress. Extend your support to those candidates in your areas who will stand with you,” the statement read.

“Muslims are alone in the country now. During this time, we will have to carefully think before selecting our representative…It must be made clear from the first day itself that from now on, we have no ties with the Congress party or Kamal Nath,” the comminuqué said.

Jamia Nizamia office bearers have been associated with Asaduddin Owaisi

Many office bearers of the seminary have been associated with Asaduddin Owaisi. They have been featured as chief guests and speakers in events organised by AIMIM and Owaisi has been sharing their advisories to Muslims through his social media handles.

Poster of event shared by AIMIM general secretary on Twitter

Congress leaders extending their support for the Ram Mandir

The official statement from Jamia Nizamia came on the heels of a paradigm shift in Congress’s policy, promoting soft Hindutva to appease Hindus. From questioning the existence of Lord Ram in the past, Congress is now seen overtly extending its support for the construction of the Ram Temple. Former MP CM Kamal Nath organised a Hanuman Chalisa recital in Bhopal a day before the ground laying ceremony in Ayodhya. A few days back, in what appears as an attempt to woo disenchanted Hindu voters, Kamal Nath had declared that the construction of the Ram Mandir was done with the consent of all.

Not just Kamal Nath, but Gandhi scion and UP Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen rallying behind the cause of Ram Mandir. She had issued a statement on the event, claiming it to be a cause for national unity, brotherhood and cultural congregation.

Another senior Congress leader Manish Tewari had posted a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram on his Twitter account and celebrated the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

