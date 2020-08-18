In an exclusive interview with India Today, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah taken an indirect dig at actress Kangana Ranaut, In a veiled reference to Kangana, Shah has slammed a ‘half-educated starlet’ for ‘vomiting statements to the media’ for the deceased 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dismissing claims about the existence of any ‘movie mafia‘, Shah further claimed that no one is interested in the opinions of a ‘half-educated-starlet’ who has taken it upon herself to get justice for Sushant.

In the India Today interview, Shah stated, “It’s sickening. It is absolutely sickening. I have not followed it. I felt deeply grieved when the young man died. I did not know him but he had a bright future and it was a waste of a life. But I did not bother to follow the nonsense that’s being spouted by a whole lot of people. Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested.”

Kangana Ranaut hits out at Naseeruddin Shah

Actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at Shah and dared him to make the same comment about star kids and those who thrive on nepotism. “Thank you, Naseer Ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which none of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism, I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter?”

Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ? 🙂 https://t.co/yA59q7Lwbf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

The ‘Nepotism’ in Bollywood

Following the untimely death of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput, extensive debates have sparked on media and social media regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood. Netizens had accused the film fraternity of favouritism and nepotism. Many struggling and established actors and artists associated with the industry have also spoken out against the prevalent culture of favouritism that rules the entertainment world, where certain ‘bigwigs’ dominate over the others.