‘Muslims entering Al-Aqsa mosque through gates of Israel are traitor, they will only get spit of people’: Grand Mufti of Palestine issues Fatwa

“Normalization is treason,” Habbash said. “Normalization means that you agree to natural relations with your brother’s murderers and your father’s murderers. That you agree to natural relations with the enemies of Prophet Muhammad. That you agree to natural relations with those who want the site of Muhammad’s Night Journey to turn into a Temple.

Al Aqsa mosque (Wikimedia Commons image)
The Palestinian Authority’s Grand Mufti has issued a fatwa banning Muslims from praying at Al-Aqsa mosque through the gate in Israel weeks after a peace agreement was agreed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalise their relations. The Mufti added that Muslims can visit the mosque from the gate in Palestine.

According to the reports, the Grand Mufti of Palestine has declared that any Muslims coming to Al Aqsa mosque from the side of Israel via the United Arab Emirates are traitors and “unwanted” as he issued the fatwa forbidding such visits.

The fatwa also banned Muslims from taking advantage of the normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to travel to Israel and pray at Jerusalem al-Aqsa Mosque. 

The historic agreement signed between Israel and UAE to normalise betwen the two countries allows Israel to attract Muslims to visit Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, referred to as Al-Aqsa mosque by Muslims, the religion’s third holiest site. 

However, the Palestinian Authority considers the deal is a betrayal for its cause and considers that any Muslim visiting the site is a traitor.

Muslims coming to Al-Aqsa mosque from Israeli gates are unwanted, will find nothing but shoes

Speaking to the media, Mahmoud al-Habbash, chairman of the PA Supreme Council for Sharia Justice, said, “Whoever wants to come visit the Aqsa Mosque through the gate of Palestine: Welcome, and we will rejoice over him. But whoever wants to come through the Israeli gate is unwanted, and he will find nothing but the shoes of the people of Jerusalem and the spit of the people of Jerusalem in his face.”

Habbash said that the normalization with Israel/Jews meant that it is agreeing to natural relations with the enemies of Prophet Muhammad.

“We absolutely won’t accept the [UAE’s] treason. One grain of sand from the soil of pure Palestine and from the soil of Al-Aqsa Mosque is more precious than our blood and our lives,” Supreme Sharia Judge Mahmoud al-Habbash added.

Meanwhile, Palestine Authority Grand Mufti and Palestinian Supreme Fatwa Council chairman Muhammad Hussein issuing a fatwa said, “It is forbidden for a Muslim to arrive in a plane of the United Arab Emirates or not of the United Arab Emirates to the Lod Airport [in Israel], which today they call Ben-Gurion Airport, in order to come and pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque. This is false marketing in terms of religious law, legally false religiously offensive”.

UAE-Israel peace deal

Recently, the President of the USA Donald Trump made a surprise annoucement saying that Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of lands in West Bank, claimed by the Palestinians for their future state.

The peace agreement, known as Abraham Accords between Israel and United Arab Emirates will now formalise the relationship between in Arab-Israel.

According to the deal, the UAE will recognise the state of Israel and establish formal diplomatic relations, while Israel will halt its plan to annex West Bank.

