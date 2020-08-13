Thursday, August 13, 2020

News Reports

Bengaluru riots: 5 people led a gang of 200-300 Islamists, called for ‘hacking cops to death’, 9 FIRs lodged so far

OpIndia Staff -
9 FIRs pertaining to the Bengaluru riots have been filed so far, Cyber Police are likely to file more complaints in the case
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan withdraws petition against Contempt of Court law after plea was moved to Justice Arun Mishra’s court, to file it again after Justice...

OpIndia Staff -
The development came after case was re-listed before Justice Arun Mishra, after it was wrongly registered with different justices
News Reports

Medical Council of India bars doctors with medical degrees from colleges in Pakistan occupied Indian territories from practising medicine in India

OpIndia Staff -
In December last year, J & K HC had asked Medical Council of India to clear its stance on medical degrees obtained from PoJKL
News Reports

Don’t chant Ram Ram, chant Allah Allah: Hindu family in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj says Amanatullah Khan’s close aide attacked them for celebrating Bhoomi Pujan

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Hindu family alleges attack by close aide of Amantullah Khan for celebrating Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. Says police ignored their complaint and took action against the Hindu side.
Politics

Sambit Patra gets attacked by ‘liberals’ after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies following a television debate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supporters and 'liberals' attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered major cardiac arrest and passed away soon after he was on a television debate.
PM Modi to launch ‘Transparent Taxation’, direct tax reforms to benefit taxpayers, ease the process

PM Narendra Modi will today launch ‘Transparent Taxation’, a drive intended to bring benefits for the taxpayers and ease the process of compliance for honest taxpayers. MoS finance G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter to inform about the initiative.

The reforms include various relief measures on account of the coronavirus pandemic, extension of tax payments, refund filing dates, and a number of other steps that seek to ease the payment and compliance process.

PM Modi is to launch the initiative at 11 am on August 13.

Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for coronavirus, was on stage with PM Modi on Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. He is now being moved to Medanta hospital, Gurugram for further treatment.
Bengaluru riots: Damages will be recovered from rioters as per SC guidelines, says home minister

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the people responsible for the riots and damages to property will be held accountable...
Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of coronavirus today. He had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital earlier today after testing positive for Chinese virus.
