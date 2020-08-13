PM Narendra Modi will today launch ‘Transparent Taxation’, a drive intended to bring benefits for the taxpayers and ease the process of compliance for honest taxpayers. MoS finance G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter to inform about the initiative.

Following several major tax reforms, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi will be launching ‘Transparent Taxation’ #HonoringTheHonest today, with a focus on simplifying direct tax laws and bringing efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the IT Department. pic.twitter.com/eFgb4bK3mY — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 13, 2020

The reforms include various relief measures on account of the coronavirus pandemic, extension of tax payments, refund filing dates, and a number of other steps that seek to ease the payment and compliance process.

PM Modi is to launch the initiative at 11 am on August 13.