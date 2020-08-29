Saturday, August 29, 2020
Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

Just a couple of days ago, social media websites were awash with horrifying visuals of an innocent puppy being trampled on by accused Pooja Dhillon. In the video, one can see the puppy howl in agony as the woman keeps crushing it.

Police files FIR against Pooja Dhillon after video of her crushing her puppy goes viral on the Internet
FIR filed against Pooja Dhillon for crushing a puppy under her feet
Taking cognisance of the horrifying viral videos in which a woman was seen brutally crushing a speechless puppy under her feet, the Lucknow police have filed a case against the accused and arrested her.

The action was taken after Ms Kamna Pandey filed an FIR against the accused, Pooja Dhillon, and her husband Raj Dhillon, under Animal Rights Acts and Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code. The police then filed a complaint against Pooja Dhillon and arrested her from her Lucknow residence.

However, according to reports in the media, the woman and her husband have been able to secure bail in the case.

Video showing a woman torturing a speechless puppy had gone viral on the Internet

Another video that has made rounds show the woman (presumably the same person) crushing another puppy at the back of her car. She is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.

The scandalising video had caused massive outrage on social media websites, with users demanding exemplary action against the offender for seeking sadistic pleasure from needlessly torturing a speechless animal.

