Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away today after being comatose after a brain surgery for several days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to Twitter to pen down a heartfelt obituary for the former President.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Calling him an “indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation”, PM Modi in a series of Tweet mourned the death of the Bharat Ratna recipient, who in his exemplary career that spanned decades, made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. The PM said that today, India lost an “outstanding parliamentarian, a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman. He was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society, wrote Modi.

Calling Pranab Mukherjee always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty, PM Modi said that it was his presence that made the Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. “He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me”, penned the PM after the former President breathed his last at the army hospital in Delhi.

Recollecting how Mukherjee had mentored him when he was ‘new in Delhi’ in 2014, Modi wrote: “From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him”.

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

- Advertisement -

He ended by paying condolences to the former president’s family, friends, admirers and supporters across India.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Delhi hospital for brain surgery after which he was put on a ventilator. However, his condition remained critical. He had also tested positive for Chinese coronavirus too while in hospital. He has now passed away.

He was respected across the political spectrum for his personality and political acumen.