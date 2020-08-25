Supreme Court defers 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, adjourns hearing to September 10

The Supreme Court has listed the 2009 contempt case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan to an “appropriate bench” that will take up the matter on September 10. The apex court passed the order while hearing two contempt of court cases against Bhushan.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari decided to place the larger questions emanating from the 2009 contempt case filed against Advocate Prashant Bhushan before an appropriate bench.

One of the two cases in which Bhushan is held for contempt is his tweets on judiciary and Bhushan’s statements in which he has refused to offer an unconditional apology. The other case is related to the decade-old contempt case in which Prashant Bhushan had alleged that half of the past 16 CJIs were corrupt.

In an interview with Tehelka magazine in 2009, Bhushan had said that half of the 16 erstwhile chief justices of the Supreme Court had been corrupt. While Tejpal offered an apology for publishing the interview, Bhushan said that his allegations were not referring to the financial status of the judges or their families but the lack of propriety. He said if the court felt otherwise, he regrets his statement. However, the Supreme Court of India earlier this month refused to accept the ‘regret’ offered by advocate Prashant Bhushan for his comment in an interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009.