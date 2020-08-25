Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Read more
Crime

Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, reportedly shot by the old woman's grandchildren, the accused Saroj is seen hitting the frail old lady with a dust pan.
Read more
News Reports

The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
With 5 cases reported in last two months, reports have alleged that organised attempts to target and trap Hindu girls have been going on in Kanpur's Juhi Colony.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor hosted a dinner for Congress leaders which triggered the controversial letter asking for an overhaul in party: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dinner party hosted by Shashi Tharoor may have triggered the controversial letter asking for an overhaul in party, says a report by Hindustan Times.
Read more
News Reports

Tatra Truck scandal: Defence Ministry suspends all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year

OpIndia Staff -
Gen VK Singh had alleged that he was offered bribe while in office for clearing procurement of 600 all-terrain Tatra trucks from BEML.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Supreme Court defers 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, adjourns hearing to September 10

The Supreme Court has listed the 2009 contempt case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan to an “appropriate bench” that will take up the matter on September 10. The apex court passed the order while hearing two contempt of court cases against Bhushan.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari decided to place the larger questions emanating from the 2009 contempt case filed against Advocate Prashant Bhushan before an appropriate bench.

One of the two cases in which Bhushan is held for contempt is his tweets on judiciary and Bhushan’s statements in which he has refused to offer an unconditional apology. The other case is related to the decade-old contempt case in which Prashant Bhushan had alleged that half of the past 16 CJIs were corrupt.

Prashant Bhushan had said half of past 16 CJIs were corrupt

In an interview with Tehelka magazine in 2009, Bhushan had said that half of the 16 erstwhile chief justices of the Supreme Court had been corrupt. While Tejpal offered an apology for publishing the interview, Bhushan said that his allegations were not referring to the financial status of the judges or their families but the lack of propriety. He said if the court felt otherwise, he regrets his statement. However, the Supreme Court of India earlier this month refused to accept the ‘regret’ offered by advocate Prashant Bhushan for his comment in an interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009.

More Live Updates

Supreme Court defers 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, adjourns hearing to September 10

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Tehelka magazine in 2009, Prashant Bhushan had said that half of the past 16 CJIs had been corrupt
Read more

Son of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam asks not to believe media reports on singer’s coronavirus status

OpIndia Staff -
SP Charan confirmed that regardless of COVID-19 status, the legendary singer remains critical and is under life support.
Read more

PM Modi announces 500-bed Covid-19 makeshift hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur under PM CARES Fund Trust

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that PM CARES Trust Fund has decided to allocate funds to establish 500-bed makeshift hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients in Patna and Muzaffarpur.
Read more

Coronavirus: Delhi Metro ready with COVID-19 protocols as Delhi govt urges central govt resume operations

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Metro services have been shut down since March 22 when nation observed Janta Curfew as the pandemic broke out in India.
Read more

Author and former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit terminates contract with Bloomsbury, Garuda Prakashan to publish due to be released book

OpIndia Staff -
Retired bureaucrat Sanjay Dixit has announced that he has terminated his contract with Bloomsbury for the publication of his book
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com