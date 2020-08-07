Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his suggestion to increase the use of handloom and handicrafts in personal lives, apart from spreading awareness about the same, to achieve the objective of self-reliance i.e. Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

He shared his thoughts on the occasion of National Handloom Day, which is being celebrated on 7 August. A part of his ‘Man Ki Baat’ radio address was shared on Twitter:

On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. pic.twitter.com/XD7cs9ES7F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Textile Minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter to make the same appeal. She said that the day was to commemorate India’s rich & diverse handloom and acknowledge contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage.

She also talked about the history associated with the day. “National Handloom Day instituted on 7th August 2015 is a tribute to Swadeshi Movement which was launched on the same date in 1905. Our ancestors fought for ‘Swaraj’, let us contribute towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ & support #Vocal4Handmade,” she said.

Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!



I take pride in celebrating India’s legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? pic.twitter.com/S01moKE91p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2020

A social media campaign was also launched to celebrate the day. People are sharing their thoughts with hashtag #Vocal4Handmade on Twitter.