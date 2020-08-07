Friday, August 7, 2020

Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

OpIndia Staff -
One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus
Trump signs executive order to ban TikTok, WeChat in 45 days, cites India’s example

OpIndia Staff -
In his executive order, Donald Trump also cited the example of India and the 'digital strike' carried out on 59 Chinese apps in June this year.
BMC releases Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari after forcefully putting him in quarantine, but with conditions: Here is what he needs to do

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC has stated that it will free the senior police officer from the quarantine centre on a condition that he would leave the city before August 8.
Palghar case: Maharashtra govt to file status report, SC asks for inquiry report against cops who handed over Sadhus to mob

OpIndia Staff -
SC asked the Maharashtra govt to file a status report in connection with the brutal lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver in Palghar on April 16.
Enraged over being ‘taken to Mosque for Talaq’, Kaleem slits his wife’s throat in Bengaluru: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police ( South Bengaluru) Harish Pandey, the couple has been fights over money and the husband's allegation that Nazneen had an affair.
Prime Minister stresses the importance of handloom for ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ on National Handloom Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his suggestion to increase the use of handloom and handicrafts in personal lives, apart from spreading awareness about the same, to achieve the objective of self-reliance i.e. Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

He shared his thoughts on the occasion of National Handloom Day, which is being celebrated on 7 August. A part of his ‘Man Ki Baat’ radio address was shared on Twitter:

Textile Minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter to make the same appeal. She said that the day was to commemorate India’s rich & diverse handloom and acknowledge contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage.

She also talked about the history associated with the day. “National Handloom Day instituted on 7th August 2015 is a tribute to Swadeshi Movement which was launched on the same date in 1905. Our ancestors fought for ‘Swaraj’, let us contribute towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ & support #Vocal4Handmade,” she said.

A social media campaign was also launched to celebrate the day. People are sharing their thoughts with hashtag #Vocal4Handmade on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff -
A social media campaign was also launched to celebrate the day. People are sharing their thoughts with hashtag #Vocal4Handmade on Twitter.
Hindus in Pakistan are accepting Islam so that they can survive in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindus are known to be one the most badly persecuted minority community in the world. They have been victim of systemic discrimination and forced conversions.
BCCI and VIVO India cancel partnership for upcoming IPL season

OpIndia Staff -
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and VIVO Mobile India Pvt Ltd have suspended their partnership for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) season.
93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Benedict XVI served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.
PM Modi greets the nation on Sanskrit Day

OpIndia Staff -
World Sanskrit Day celebrates one of the most ancient languages of the world. It falls on the full moon day of the month of Shravan as per Hindu calendar.
