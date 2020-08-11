Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home Politics 'Where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,' Rajdeep Sardesai...
MediaNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,’ Rajdeep Sardesai trolled on social media after Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bhoomi Pujan meltdown

The clip carried Asaduddin Owaisi's answer to a question Rajdeep Sardesai asked during the interview but conveniently did not include the question itself.

OpIndia Staff
Rajdeep Sardesai was trolled on social media after Asaduddin owaisi went viral
Youtube Screengrab/India Today
3

Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai appears to have greatly unpopular even among his cultivated fan base lately. After a clip of his interview with AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi went viral on social media, he was trolled by Islamists and others for apparently toeing the government line. In the clip that went viral, the leader from Hyderabad was having a meltdown on live TV a day before the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on the 5th of August.

The clip carried Asaduddin Owaisi’s answer to a question Rajdeep Sardesai asked during the interview but conveniently did not include the question itself. The question was regarding whether it was time for both Hindus and Muslims to look ahead into the future “rather than live by the antagonism of the past” and for the two communities to find a new compact.

Asaduddin Owaisi, however, twisted the question out of context and took it to mean that he was being asked by Rajdeep Sardesai to ‘move on’. Then, the Muslim leader had a terrible meltdown and asked whether the country should move on from the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the 1984 Sikh Genocide by the Congress party and the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

“Rajdeep, where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,” Asaduddin Owaisi thundered. He also slammed the ‘secular parties’ for their apparent silence on the whole matter and during the interview, he also called out liberals like Rajdeep Sardesai for apparently not doing enough to prevent the domination of the Hindutva ideology.

- Advertisement -

After the clip went viral, users on social media condemned Rajdeep Sardesai and the majority community of India for being ‘majoritarian supremacist’. The India Today anchor was also condemned for asking Asaduddin Owaisi to speak out on the Islamic regimes of Saudi Arabia and Iran, to which the latter took great objection to on account of him being an Indian Muslim.

Responding to these remarks, Rajdeep Sardesai conceded that the question regarding Islamic countries was framed poorly but maintained that the Hyderabad leader is responsible for his party’s minority politics. “We must reject majoritarianism and minorityism,” he said. However, Islamists and the secular-liberal camp did not take kindly to his words.

Rajdeep Sardesai was slammed for his line of questioning as well as his comment regarding minorityism. Alleged health journalist Vidya Krishnan accused him of ‘bullying’ Owaisi to feel good about his journalism and claimed that his journalism only holds Muslims accountable. She also said that it was ‘incredible’ that he refused to apologise.

Another individual used the comments made by the India Today anchor to claim that ‘Liberals are ass of Sanghis’. We are not quite sure what that means.

Yet another individual commented that Rajdeep Sardesai has ‘absolute dung’ for brains.

Rajdeep Sardesai was also accused of being a ‘pimp’ of the government.

Others appeared to be have a meltdown at par with Owaisi and claimed that India is being ruled by a mass murderer and Uttar Pradesh is ruled by an ‘extremist monk’.

Rajdeep Sardesai was also told that he should not ‘target’ parties such as AIMIM and Akalis and instead, he should focus his attention on BJP, Shiv Sena and the RSS which play ‘majoritarian politics’.

A lot of the responses indicate that people were of the opinion that such a thing called ‘minorityism’ does not exist. While we cannot be certain what precisely Rajdeep Sardesai possibly meant by his words, in all probability, he was referring to the manner in which AIMIM has leaders that engage in dangerous inflammatory rhetoric for which they somehow never face any action from the party.

For instance, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the brother of the AIMIM supremo, once openly threatened Hindus and said that if Police was lifted across the country for 15 minutes, then Muslims would show Hindus who the boss is. More recently, senior AIMIM leader Waris Pathan had said during the CAA protests that 15 crore Muslims will dominate 100 crore Hindus and told the Hindu community to “imagine what we can do to you”. No action appears to have been taken against him either.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAsaduddin Owaisi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

Latest News

Politics

‘Where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,’ Rajdeep Sardesai trolled on social media after Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bhoomi Pujan meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
After a clip of his interview with AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi went viral on social media, Rajdeep Sardesai was trolled.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb temples

OpIndia Staff -
Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.
Read more
Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Netizens demand arrest of SP MLA Abu Azmi after he flouts social distancing guidelines, cuts birthday cake with a sword

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, the Mumbai Police had arrested a man named Haris Khan for celebrating birthday amid covid pandemic and cutting cakes with a sword.
Read more
Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala gold smuggling case: All you need to know about the murky affair and the developments so far

OpIndia Staff -
The gold smuggling gang had reportedly smuggled about 150 kgs of gold into the country since September 2019.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman studying in USA dies in a road accident in Bulandshahr, police deny media’s claims of eve-teasing

OpIndia Staff -
Contradictory to media reports, the statement by the victim's brother released by the police says that their bike had hit the Bullet bike travelling ahead after the Bullet rider applied brakes. He does not mention any incident of eve-teasing or harassment.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Three injured as a group of Muslim men attacks Hindu youths in Meerut, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim youths attacked the Hindu youths in Mewana district in Meerut over a fight between children of both the communities
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,276FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com