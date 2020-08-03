Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as ‘Amma’, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today. Through her video message Amma wished that may PM Modi be protected, so that, through him, all Indians are protected.

“This Raksha Bandhan, may our PM be protected through God’s grace, so that, through him, all Indians are protected with his actions. Even though his actions already are commendable, may God give him grace and strength to carry out his responsibilities with even more excellence,” she said.

At the beginning of her message, Amma, who is revered as a “hugging saint” by her followers, refers to a Katha (story) on Lord Krishna mentioned in the Puranas. She says that the way Lord Krishna protected all his Gopi and Gopikas, during the storm and torrential rain, by holding the Govardhan Parvath on his little finger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also protecting his citizens from both internal and external crisis.

Referencing to the external- the recent turmoil going on with China and internal- the coronavirus pandemic which also originated in China, Amma wished that may god bestow PM Modi the strength to move ahead and protect his citizens, Amma said: “….at a time when there are so many crises in the country both inside and from neighbouring countries, the Prime Minister has to take the correct decisions to protect the nation. May God give him the strength to protect the people of the nation.”

Respected @Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation.



Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress. https://t.co/FoLQdjrxEi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

In response, PM Modi said that he hs most humbled by her special Raksha Bandhan greetings. “It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress,” he tweeted.

The nation celebrates the festival of Raksha Bandhan today.