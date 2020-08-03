Monday, August 3, 2020
Home News Reports Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

The nation celebrates the festival of Raksha Bandhan today.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mata Amritanandamayi wishes PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan (courtesy: Twitter)
3

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as ‘Amma’, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today. Through her video message Amma wished that may PM Modi be protected, so that, through him, all Indians are protected.

“This Raksha Bandhan, may our PM be protected through God’s grace, so that, through him, all Indians are protected with his actions. Even though his actions already are commendable, may God give him grace and strength to carry out his responsibilities with even more excellence,” she said.

At the beginning of her message, Amma, who is revered as a “hugging saint” by her followers, refers to a Katha (story) on Lord Krishna mentioned in the Puranas. She says that the way Lord Krishna protected all his Gopi and Gopikas, during the storm and torrential rain, by holding the Govardhan Parvath on his little finger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also protecting his citizens from both internal and external crisis.

Referencing to the external- the recent turmoil going on with China and internal- the coronavirus pandemic which also originated in China, Amma wished that may god bestow PM Modi the strength to move ahead and protect his citizens, Amma said: “….at a time when there are so many crises in the country both inside and from neighbouring countries, the Prime Minister has to take the correct decisions to protect the nation. May God give him the strength to protect the people of the nation.”

In response, PM Modi said that he hs most humbled by her special Raksha Bandhan greetings. “It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress,” he tweeted.

The nation celebrates the festival of Raksha Bandhan today.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmata amritanandmayi devi, mata amritanandmayi devi rakshabandhan wishes

Trending now

News Reports

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.
Read more
Live Updates

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BMC forcefully ‘quarantines’ Bihar Police officer, DGP Bihar says he was not even provided accommodation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police's behaviour in the case has been criticised by many. Earlier there were reports that the many aspects of the case are being covered up due to involvement of some high profile persons.

‘Mind your own business’: Capt Amarinder Singh accuses Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over Punjab hooch tragedy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out on his Delhi counterpart, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Kejriwal to 'mind his own business' for demanding CBI probe in the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed lives of over 100 people.

Heard people call others ‘rice bag convert’? Here is what the term means

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson called Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar rice bag convert during a television debate.

“Ram exists because of Ramayan”: Congress MP Kumar Ketkar hints that Lord Ram is fictional, Sambit Patra dares him to make same claims about...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Kumar Ketkar said that a conclusion is yet to be reached on whether Ram is the creation of history or literature

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-China protests take place in Canada: ‘Covid-19 Made-in-China’ slogans raised

OpIndia Staff -
"China lied, people died" slogan were raised in Canada during the protest.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BMC forcefully ‘quarantines’ Bihar Police officer, DGP Bihar says he was not even provided accommodation

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police's behaviour in the case has been criticised by many. Earlier there were reports that the many aspects of the case are being covered up due to involvement of some high profile persons.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mind your own business’: Capt Amarinder Singh accuses Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over Punjab hooch tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out on his Delhi counterpart, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Kejriwal to 'mind his own business' for demanding CBI probe in the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed lives of over 100 people.
Read more
News Reports

Tripura: FIR registered against CPIM leader and social media accounts of the party for spreading fake news on social media: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM blames BJP and RSS for a statue fallen due to heavy rain in Tripura, FIR registered for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Indian flag appears on Dawn news screen with ‘Happy Independence Day’ message, channel claims it was hacked

OpIndia Staff -
Dawn News says its channel was 'hacked' following which its screen started showing the Indian flag with a 'Happy Independence Day' text.
Read more
News Reports

Heard people call others ‘rice bag convert’? Here is what the term means

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson called Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar rice bag convert during a television debate.
Read more
News Reports

“Ram exists because of Ramayan”: Congress MP Kumar Ketkar hints that Lord Ram is fictional, Sambit Patra dares him to make same claims about...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Kumar Ketkar said that a conclusion is yet to be reached on whether Ram is the creation of history or literature
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar claims he had turned down a £175,000 county cricket contract to fight Kargil War

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar revealed how he was ready to turn down a county cricket contract to fight for his country during the Kargil war
Read more
News Reports

After Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive for Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive for Covid-19
Read more

Connect with us

238,628FansLike
420,468FollowersFollow
288,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com