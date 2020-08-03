Monday, August 3, 2020
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

So thoroughly was Ram Gopal Varma rattled by Arnab Goswami's diatribe against Bollywood that he even went ahead to urge film producers and directors such as Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and other Bollywood stars to speak up against him.

Ram Gopal Varma announces a movie on Arnab Goswami after he loses his cool on the news anchor for his critical remarks against the Bollywood
Ram Gopal Varma(L) and Arnab Goswami(R)
3

The piercing debates carried out by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the murky world of Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide seems to have raised the hackles of film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma, who recently announced that he would make a movie on the news anchor.

Lashing out at Arnab Goswami on Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma announced that he would make a movie on him for “talking about Bollywood in a horrible way”. Goswami has been particularly unsparing in his debates on Republic TV, getting celebrities such as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, South actress Kasthuri Shankar, along with several other panellists to spill beans on the challenges and difficulties faced by newcomers in the industry.

“Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections, it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not?” Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

However, Varma’s meltdown against Arnab did not stop with just a single tweet. In a series of tweets, the RGV ki Aag filmmaker fulminated against the news anchor for commenting on the untimely and tragic deaths in Bollywood. Speaking on the deaths of Divya Bharthi, Jiah Khan, Sridevi and Sushant, Varma said that all the four deaths happened over a span of 25 years.

The meltdown continued as Ram Gopal Varma added that all the four deaths were of different individuals but for Arnab they all are one and had been killed by an entity called Bollywood.

Varma questions the silence of Bollywood stars and accomplished producers

So thoroughly was Ram Gopal Varma rattled by Arnab Goswami’s diatribe against Bollywood that he even went ahead to urge film producers and directors such as Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and other Bollywood stars to speak up against him.

“And why the hell are you guys #AdityaChopra , @karanjoha, @MaeshNBhatt, @iamsrk, @BeingSalmanKhan and so many others are so scared of the barking #ArnabGoswami that u are hiding under the tables of ur plush offices???” a seemingly exasperated Varma tweeted.

Likening Arnab to evil for all the television viewers in the country, Varma quoted Edmund Burke saying, “For evil to triumph, it only takes few good men to be silent” and questioned the silence of Bollywood bigwigs against Arnab Goswami.

Ram Gopal Varma announces a movie on Arnab Goswami

Deflated by the industry stalwarts’ inaction against Arnab Goswami, Varma announced that he will be making a movie on the news anchor in which he would ‘take the clothes off his facade’ and portray him naked ‘exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats’.

“My film on him is titled “ARNAB” THE NEWS PROSTITUTE After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound,” Varma added

Ram Gopal Varma’s extended meltdown was touched off by Arnab Goswami’s extremely critical coverage on Bollywood, in the wake of shocking revelations in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Goswami’s particularly scathing remarks against the industry riddled with charges of nepotism, connection with the underworld, and several other allegations rankled Varma, and he announced a movie on Goswami to let out his frustration.

