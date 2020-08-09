Sunday, August 9, 2020
Updated:

“Mumbai gave him prosperity, not Bihar”: Sanjay Raut attacks Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, throws mud on deceased actor’s father

In an article written in Sena mouthpiece over the ongoing the fiasco over the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Raut said that the Bihar government should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was a Mumbaikar.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Raut (L) and Sushant Singh Rajput (R)
Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut hit a new low on Sunday after he made objectionable comments against Bihar claiming that it was Mumbai which gave actor Sushant Singh Rajput the prosperity and not Bihar.

In an article written in Sena mouthpiece over the ongoing the fiasco over the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Raut said that the Bihar government should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was a Mumbaikar. Raut claimed that it was Mumbai which gave the actor prosperity during his struggle and not Bihar.

“Bihar government should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput. Over the last few years, Sushant was a Mumbaikar. Mumbai gave him prosperity and Bihar didn’t stand by him during his struggle,” an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamna read. 

The shocking statements by Sanjay Raut come in the backdrop of the feud between the Mumbai Police and the Bihar police over the jurisdiction issue of the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Initially, Bihar asked for CBI investigation last week after Sushant Rajput’s family sought a probe by the agency. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has been facing strong criticism for its dishonesty in probing the case.

Amidst the criticism against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Sanjay Raut on Sunday also claimed “pressure tactics” were being used in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the issue was being politicised as part of a conspiracy against Maharashtra.

Raut’s ad hominem attack on Sushant Singh Rajput and his family

The Shiv Sena spokesperson also made a shocking personal attack on the deceased actor claiming that initial investigations have revealed that Sushant was not on good terms with his father KK Singh. “How many times did Sushant meet his father?” he asked.

Further, he said that the relationship between the father and the son had deteriorated after his father had got a second marriage. Sanjay Raut alleged that Sushant’s father lived in Patna and Sushant was not happy about it. His emotional connection to his father was lost, said Sanjay Raut.

“His father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput’s former girlfriend) Anita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle,” he said.

