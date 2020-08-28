In a shocking incident on Thursday, the merit list of admissions at the reputed Asutosh college in South Kolkata featured the name of actress Sunny Leone. Her name appeared at the top of the merit list for admission to the BA (English) programme of the college. As per the contentious merit list, Sunny Leone is a student of West Bengal State Board and has scored 100 marks in each of the five subjects.

Following outrage of social media, the college authorities apologised for the oversight on the part of the administration. Besides, the merit list for the BA (English) programme has now been withdrawn and will be re-published on correction.

The contentious merit list with the name of Sunny Leone at the top (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @Rupanjandas715)

Lack of application fee led to mischief, claims Vice-Principal

While speaking to ABP Ananda, Apurva Rai, the Vice-Principal of the college said, “We cannot delete the list as it will change the ranks of all students. We are now rectifying our mistake by replacing the name of ‘Sunny Leone’ with that of another student. It’s a fake application and that can simply be proved through verification of the mark sheet. Some applicant student has been mischievous or else why would he put the name of Sunny Leone and give her 100 marks in each subject? Since there was no application fee this time, the student got the opportunity to carry out this mischief. “

Sunny Leone express desire to join Asutosh college

The story of the bizarre merit list also reached Sunny Leone who took a dig at the said college. She tweeted, “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you’re in my class.”

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class 😉 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

- Advertisement -

While minor errors and typos are common occurrences, the fact that a miscreant was able to pass off the name of the actress in the merit list with a phone number cited as roll number has drawn criticism from several quarters.