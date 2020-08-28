Friday, August 28, 2020
Home News Reports 'See you all in college next semester': Sunny Leone jokes after her name features...
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘See you all in college next semester’: Sunny Leone jokes after her name features in the merit list of Kolkata college

"Some applicant student has been mischievous or else why would he put the name of Sunny Leone and give her 100 marks in each subject? Since there was no application fee this time, the student got the opportunity to carry out this mischief," said Apurva Rai, the Vice-Principal of the college.

OpIndia Staff
Kolkata: Name of Sunny Leone features in merit list of Asutosh college
Asutosh College (left), Sunny Leone (right), images via Shiksha and News 18
2

In a shocking incident on Thursday, the merit list of admissions at the reputed Asutosh college in South Kolkata featured the name of actress Sunny Leone. Her name appeared at the top of the merit list for admission to the BA (English) programme of the college. As per the contentious merit list, Sunny Leone is a student of West Bengal State Board and has scored 100 marks in each of the five subjects.

Following outrage of social media, the college authorities apologised for the oversight on the part of the administration. Besides, the merit list for the BA (English) programme has now been withdrawn and will be re-published on correction.

The contentious merit list with the name of Sunny Leone at the top (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @Rupanjandas715)

Lack of application fee led to mischief, claims Vice-Principal

While speaking to ABP Ananda, Apurva Rai, the Vice-Principal of the college said, “We cannot delete the list as it will change the ranks of all students. We are now rectifying our mistake by replacing the name of ‘Sunny Leone’ with that of another student. It’s a fake application and that can simply be proved through verification of the mark sheet. Some applicant student has been mischievous or else why would he put the name of Sunny Leone and give her 100 marks in each subject? Since there was no application fee this time, the student got the opportunity to carry out this mischief. “

Sunny Leone express desire to join Asutosh college

The story of the bizarre merit list also reached Sunny Leone who took a dig at the said college. She tweeted, “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you’re in my class.”

- Advertisement -

While minor errors and typos are common occurrences, the fact that a miscreant was able to pass off the name of the actress in the merit list with a phone number cited as roll number has drawn criticism from several quarters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssunny leone video, sunny leone pics, sunny leone college
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bigotry of low expectations: How a Muslim family from Shopian was hailed for displaying common human decency after a Hindu woman died

Editorial Desk -
It was claimed that a Muslim family had performed the last rites of a deceased Kashmiri Pandit woman in the Parhochi village of Shopian.
Read more
Media

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking
Read more

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘See you all in college next semester’: Sunny Leone jokes after her name features in the merit list of Kolkata college

OpIndia Staff -
Following outrage of social media, the college authorities apologised for the oversight on the part of the administration.
Read more
News Reports

As Pornhub faces heat over child rape videos, Wikipedia editors promptly remove content mentioning criticisms and petitions against the website

OpIndia Staff -
A petition against Pornhub has got more than 1 million signatures, but Wikipedia refuses to include in the Wikipedia page of the site
Read more
Opinions

Bigotry of low expectations: How a Muslim family from Shopian was hailed for displaying common human decency after a Hindu woman died

Editorial Desk -
It was claimed that a Muslim family had performed the last rites of a deceased Kashmiri Pandit woman in the Parhochi village of Shopian.
Read more
News Reports

After failing to block terror groups and inching towards global backlist, Pakistan attempts to paint RSS as a terror org

OpIndia Staff -
The irony is that despite receiving an low rating by FATF, Pakistan urges the terror watchdog to take action against India
Read more
Law

Can’t promote students without exams: SC upholds UGC’s decision to hold final year exams by September, ultimate decision with state

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court held that final year examinations for college/university students have to be carried out by September 30
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia University seeks action against Sudarshan News for referring to Jamia UPSC candidates as ‘Jihadis’

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint against Suresh Chavhanke comes after he had earlier tweeted a trailer of his upcoming show, in which he had claimed to 'expose' the recruitment of Muslims in the Civil Services.
Read more
Media

While Ravish Kumar whines about Media’s ‘obsession’ with Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV gets obsessed with Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's news coverage and social media pages are flooded with Sushant Singh death case and Rhea Chakraborty, but Ravish Kumar lectures others about media obsession with the case.
Read more
Media

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking
Read more
News Reports

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board funds were misused for hosting Iftar parties: J and K High Court issues notice on petition against govt control

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioners have accused the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board of employing non-Hindus at several administrative posts and actively taking 'effective steps' for the destruction of the sacred landmarks.
Read more
Opinions

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,738FollowersFollow
313,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com