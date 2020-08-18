Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Updated:

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain grilled by ED over funding of anti-CAA protests, violence via shell companies

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case under the Money Laundering Act against Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the Delhi riots. As per ED sources, Hussain had floated several shell companies to fund the Delhi riots.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi riots key accused Tahir Hussain interrogated by Enforcement Directorate
Tahir Hussain(center)(Source: News 18)
87

The former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who is also a prime accused in the gruesome anti-Hindu riots that erupted in the national capital early this year, has been subjected to questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to an exclusive report published by Times Now, Hussain was put through the winger to determine the funding aspect of the Delhi riots. A probe is also initiated to ascertain any link between the Nizamuddin Markaz row with the Delhi riots.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case under Money Laundering Act against Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the Delhi riots. The report by Times Now cites ED sources to allege that Hussain had floated several shell companies to transfer Rs 1.02 crore to those who were carrying out anti-CAA protests from December 2019 to February 2020 and also to rioters.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had also raided locations and residences of Tahir Hussain before approaching the court to issue a production warrant against the former AAP councillor. Apart from Hussain, another Delhi riots accused, Faizal Farooq is also under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. The agency suspects that he was fronting properties for several individuals and actively financed riots in Delhi in February 2020 in which 53 people were killed.

Tahir Hussain admits his involvement in the Delhi riots

From the 24th of February to the 25th of February, Delhi burnt with perhaps one of the worst anti-Hindu riots that the country has seen in recent times. As many as 53 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the riots that were planned, organised, masterminded and implemented with clinical precision by the Islamists. One of the main protagonists of the sinister story is Tahir Hussain, the AAP leader who spearheaded the Delhi riots in which IB staffer Ankit Sharma was murdered brutally by his mob and several Hindu properties were burnt to ashes. Chargesheet has been filed against Tahir Hussain and his role in the Delhi riots. 

Earlier, it was informed that Tahir Hussain had admitted during the interrogation that he is the mastermind of the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots of February 2020. In his statement to Delhi Police he said that when he became Aam Aadmi Party’s councillor in 2017, he wanted to teach Hindus a lesson using his political position and money. According to the official confession, he got support from Khalid Saifi and Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain has confessed that he had collected empty liquor and cold drink bottles from scrap dealers, and as construction was going on at his house, collecting bricks and stones without arousing doubt was not an issue. He also collected petrol and diesel by filling the tanks of vehicles full, which was transferred to containers at his house. Tahir also said that Umar had also asked him to collect acid, and accordingly, he had stocked large quantities of acid, bricks, stones, petrol, diesel etc on the roof of his house. Umar had planned to use them to attack people during US President Trump’s India visit. Tahir Hussain informed that he also collected his licensed pistol, which was deposited with police, to use during the riots.

OpIndia had also released a book on Kindle, chronicling the role of various dubious individuals who had been the part of an ominous conspiracy of stoking hatred in the national capital and events that finally culminated into grisly riots that claimed about 53 lives.

Searched termsTahir Hussain Delhi riots, Delhi riots ED, CBI Delhi violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

