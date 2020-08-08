Saturday, August 8, 2020
RMP in collaboration with OpIndia launches #Tweet4Bharat, India’s first Twitter-Thread Competition: Win cash prizes and get published

Twitter in India, is emerging as a predominant social media platform, building a narrative and driving public discourse. Twitter threads have emerged as a popular alternative to blogging and a technique to express oneself, elucidate a concept or narrate an incident or story.

RMP in collaboration with OpIndia launches #Tweet4Bharat, India's first 'Twitter-Thread Competition: Win cash prizes and get published
Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) launched India’s first twitter-thread competition called “#Tweet4Bharat” last week in collaboration with OpIndia.com where you get the opportunity to get your tweet thread published on the portal and also win cash prizes in the process.

RMP, since 1982, as part of its ‘Public Awakening’ mission has been working to shape the public discourse through seminars and events. The objective of “#Tweet4Bharat” is to encourage and motivate youngsters to use ‘twitter threads’ to write, discuss and deliberate on important issues of national importance.

Competition Details 

  • To participate the user must follow @iidpgp and use #Tweet4Bharat in one’s tweet/s.
  • The tweets should come under these broad topics – a) National Integration b) Social Justice c) Gender Equality. 
  • The competition is being conducted in Hindi, English and Marathi. 
  • It begins on 1st August 2020 marking Lokmanya Tilak’s death centenary and will close on 10th Aug. 
  • There will be 27 winners selected 3 from each topic and each language.
  • The twitter-threads will be judged and awarded in three categories namely, Jury Choice (based on content), Twitterati choice (based on popularity) and Creative Presentation award (based on creativity in the presentation). 
  • The winners will be decided by an eminent jury consisting of eminent Twitteratis. 
  • The results will be declared on 12th Aug by 6 pm.
  • The winning Tweet-threads will be selected by individuals selected by RMP and OpIndia will not have a role in the process.
Prizes

  • Cash Prizes for the winners. 1st prize: Rs. 10,000, 2nd prize: Rs. 7,500, 3rd prize – Rs. 5,000.
  • Winners will also have an opportunity to present their views live at the high-powered Online National Conclave on the pre-Independence Day evening, 14th Aug. 
  • All the winning threads in Hindi and English will be published in OpIndia.com.
  • The winning thread in Marathi will be published in Tarun Bharat.
  • The prizes (1st, 2nd and 3rd) are for each language separately.

#Tweet4Bharat will be doing a workshop with Twitter on the effective use of Twitter on 10 August at 11.00 AM. For more information one may visit www.iidl.org.in/tweet4bharat.

