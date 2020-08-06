A Twitter user named Sunaina Holey was arrested by the Maharashtra Police for allegedly posting ‘offensive’ remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. According to Devang Dave, National Convener BJYM, bailable offences were registered against her. Bail has been granted. He added, “I have spoken to the concerned officials and will ensure fair investigation on charges pressed.”

Dave had reached out to concerned authorities after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, spokesperson, BJP Delhi tagged him in a post highlighting her arrest.

Bailable offense registered, Bail Done



Spoken to concerned officials



Will ensure a fair investigation on the charges pressed! https://t.co/HCJysxxyay — Devang Dave (@DevangVDave) August 6, 2020

After learning about Holey’s arrest, netizens including ex-Shiv Sena member Ramesh Solanki criticized the move by the Mumbai Police and demanded the charges be dropped immediately. OpIndia tried reaching out to Sunaina, but she was unreachable at the moment. We shall update once we get more details.