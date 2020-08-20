On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chilf Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly offered floral tributes.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to former Prime Minister #RajivGandhi on his birth anniversary today. (Pic Source: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/x0ORAyzYRa — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

As soon as the image of the Maharashtra CM paying respects on the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi was circulated, several social media users started questioning whether the Shiv Sena will ever witness a similar gesture from Sonia Gandhi when she remembers and pays respect to their founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Will Sonia Gandhi do the same for Balasaheb???

Or is it only one sided? — Boys of Hindutva (@YoMyGawd) August 20, 2020

Some social media users also highlighted the irony of Balasaheb’s son paying a floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi before the firebrand Hindutva leader’s picture.

Balasaheb is watching & wondering- Mera beta itna nalayak kaise baan gaya?… — SOUMYAJIT CHATTERJEE (@I_M_SOUMYA) August 20, 2020

Oh crap! He is doing this that too in front of Balasaheb’s photo. Thoda toh sharam karlete..



Truly he has to change is party name to Sonia Sena now.. — Srinivas 🇮🇳 (@Nation_frst) August 20, 2020

Some Twitter users asked whether Rahul Gandhi will be seen paying respects to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb in a similar manner.

Will Rahul Gandhi pray before photo of Balasaheb? — Girish (Headhunter) (@girishs2) August 20, 2020

Some users went a step ahead and rememberered Balasaheb’s famous words about Congress and its supporters.

पिता ने कहा था कि इनके सामने हिजड़े झुकते हैं

आज देख लिया।।।।

आज अगर बालासाहेब जिंदा होते तो शरम से पानी पानी हो जाते ।।।😔😔😔 — Piyush Gupta🇮🇳🚩 (@PiyushG81043426) August 20, 2020

Today is Rajiv Gandhi’s 76th birth anniversary. The former PM and Congress leader was born in 1944 in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena had forged an alliance with a the Congress and NCP for the formation of Maharashtra government after the 2019 assembly elections. Many political watchers and supporters had seen the Congress alliance as Shiv Sena’s betrayal of the ideologies followed by Balasaheb Thackeray, the party’s founder.