The mystery surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier with every passing day. Besides the questions pertaining to the circumstances that led to his death, eyebrows are now being raised about the contradictory statements made by director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, Suhrita Das wrote a Facebook post praising Rhea for supporting the deceased actor during his ‘clinical depression’. Das, who works as an associate of Mahesh Bhatt, wrote, “Can’t forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir (referring to Mahesh Bhatt) saw that.”

Suhrita Das further added, “That’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi. Walk away or this will take you down under along with.” On the fateful day of Sushant’s death, the close associate of Mahesh Bhatt admitted that he told Rhea Chakraborty to leave the 34-year-old actor.

Mahesh Bhatt denies asking Rhea to abandon Sushant Singh Rajput

However, in his statement to the police on July 27, Mahesh Bhatt stated that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput only twice, once in 2018 and again in 2020. He also dismissed allegations that he consulted Rhea to leave the actor. “I have never said anything to Rhea about leaving Sushant or anything like that. Rumours about this are baseless,” he was quoted as saying.

Whatsapp chat reveals Rhea left Sushant after consulting Mahesh Bhatt

While Mahesh Bhatt has denied telling Rhea about deserting Sushant, an exclusive report by India Today suggests otherwise. The said report contains allegedly ‘leaked’ WhatsApp correspondence between Bhatt and Rhea wherein the latter thanked the former for ‘unclipping her wings.’

“Aisha (name of movie character) moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief. Our last call was a wake-up call. You are my angel. You were then and you are now,” Rhea Chakraborty messaged Mahesh Bhatt on Whatsapp on June 8, says the report. The director replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable.” Bhatt appreciated the actress for being ‘brave’. Later in the conversation, Rhea wrote, “You’ve again unclipped my wings, twice in one life is almost God-like.”

Mahesh Bhatt PR told us he never asked Rhea to leave Sushant and here we have chats where Rhea after leaving Sushant says to Bhatt –

"Our last call was a wake up call"

The alleged chat shows Rhea ‘thanking’ bhat again and again, calling him an ‘angel’. She also thanks her destiny for making her meet Mahesh Bhat. In reply, Bhat is saying that Rhea is his ‘child’ and if he cannot be of any use to Rhea, his life will be worthless. He congratulates Rhea for ‘doing what she did’. Rhea then says she has unconditional love for the veteran filmmaker.

The alleged Whatsapp correspondence revealed by India Today, which took place after Rhea left Sushant’s house, seems to suggest that Rhea had ‘left’ Sushant after Mahesh Bhat’s advice.

Rhea claims Sushant asked him to ‘leave’

Recently, Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer who is representing Rhea Chakraborty, had stated that his client had left the house of Sushant at his behest. “Sushant had been calling his family, tell them he was moving out of Mumbai and requesting them to come meet him. After several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone, his sister Meetu agreed to come live with him on June 8, 2020. Sushant then requested Rhea to move in with her parents for the time being,” he was quoted as saying.

While the close associate of Mahesh Bhatt had earlier claimed that he encouraged Rhea to leave Sushant, the director had denied the claim as ‘rumour.’ While the whatsapp conversation between Rhea and Bhatt suggests that she left the deceased actor on the behest of Bhatt, her lawyer has now claimed that Sushant had instead asked her to leave temporarily. Amidst the contradictory statements, the case of Sushant Singh Rajput remains shrouded in obscurity.