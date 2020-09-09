Assassination attempt on Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh days after raising border issue with Pakistan

A roadside bomb targeted first Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning in Kabul. According to the reports, at least two people have been killed and a dozen are injured after a bomb exploded on the streets of Central Kabul on Wednesday targeting the convoy of Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh. He, thankfully, escaped the attack unharmed.

“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed,” Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office said.

Reportedly, a suicide bomber had targeted Saleh’s convoy as he left his home and was headed to work. Abdullah, a shopkeeper, said the blast had blown out his windows.

Saleh, is an outspoken critic of the Taliban, survived an attack last year ahead of presidential elections. Sale is the senior of Afghanistan’s two vice presidents.

Attack comes a day after Saleh raising border issue with Pakistan

The Wednesday’s attack on Afghanistan Vice President comes after he had recently raised the Durand Line issue with Pakistan. Amrullah Saleh had said that no Afghan politician of national stature could overlook the issue of the Durand Line.

He had added, “It is an issue which needs discussions & resolution. Expecting us to gift it for free is unrealistic. Peshawar used to be the winter capital of Afghanistan.”

Pak has come out of denial & is openly saying they are harboring the Taliban. This clarity despite being bitter is a development which can be utilized in benefit of peace prcss. I had a candid discussions with Gen. Bajwa & ISI drctr when they visited Afg. Keep Pak engaged 4 peace — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) September 6, 2020

Saleh further added that Pakistan has come out of denial. It is openly saying that they are harbouring the Taliban. “This clarity despite being bitter is a development which can be utilized in benefit of peace process. I had candid discussions with Gen. Bajwa & ISI director when they visited Afghanistan. Keep Pakistan engaged 4 peace,” he said.