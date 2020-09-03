Thursday, September 3, 2020
Updated:

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

The numbers in Delhi have been rising again remarkably. On Wednesday, September 2, Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in nearly two months with 2,509 new cases and 19 deaths reported in 24 hours.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (courtesy: Hindu)
Taking no notice to the fact that the Covid -19 cases are once again soaring in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have hopped over to Punjab to offer help to fight the rising numbers of Covid cases in the state. In a video message on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party workers will go to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab to check people’s oxygen levels as state battles against a surge in Covid.

“Corona is spreading in every direction. In Punjab too, corona has spread a lot. Everyone has to come together now and take some steps. AAP has decided to join hands with people and try to save as many lives as possible. In Delhi, we have seen that oximeters have proved to be very helpful. So AAP will provide oximeters to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

“AAP volunteers will go to every house and check the oxygen levels of people. Coronavirus infection causes a drop in the oxygen level and that can even lead to death. So we will check the oxygen level and if someone’s oxygen is found less then they will be taken for a check-up to a hospital. I appeal to the people of Punjab to come together and help AAP volunteers in carrying out the drive,” he added.

All this, when the numbers in Delhi have been rising again remarkably. On Wednesday, September 2, Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in nearly two months. With 2,509 new cases and 19 deaths reported in 24 hours, Delhi’s total tally of infection rose to 1,79,569 and the death toll reached 4,481. The last biggest one-day spike was 2,520 cases on July 3.

Delhi, which has seen a considerable turnaround in its Coronavirus situation until last month, has experienced a rebound in the number of cases in September. On August 4, the active cases in Delhi were 9897, and now a month later they’re at 16,502, almost a 60 per cent jump.

Active number of cases in Delhi on August 4

As one can see, active coronavirus cases in Delhi had reached as low as 9,897 on August 4. After that, there has again been an increasing trend pointing to a second wave of infections.

Active cases in Delhi on September 2

Arvind Kejriwal and his strategies to acquire Punjab’s CM seat

After crushing defeat in 2017, the Punjab Unit of the Aam Aadmi Party had decided to disband its core structure, core committee, all wings and district units in an effort to strengthen the party at the organisational level ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state in 2022. In a video, which went viral in February 2020, the party’s former leader, Kumar Vishwas had made an explosive revelation about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He had claimed that Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal wished to become the chief minister of Punjab. And to fulfil his dream he conspired to create fighting amongst the Sikh leaders of his own party so that he could use the infighting to his advantage. He planned to leave Delhi and go to Punjab, said Vishwas in a shocking expose.

Probably, to fulfil his long-pending desire to gain a foothold in Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, has abandoned his own territory and is all out committing to help the people in Punjab to fight the deadly pathogen.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

News Reports

News Reports

News Reports

News Reports

Media

News Reports

Live Updates

News Reports

News Reports

News Reports

News Reports

News Reports

Culture and History

News Reports

OpIndia Explains

News Reports

News Reports

