Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy, who claims to be a ‘lake activist’, is now at the centre of a controversy after she was openly caught indulging in acts of moral policing and attacking Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for her alleged ‘indecent behaviour’ at public place on Friday.

A mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy had physically attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday at Agara lake premises over allegations of ‘indecent behaviour’ at the public place.

The actress and her friends were working out at the park near the lake when the Congress leader Reddy and her mob approached them and began to abuse and attack them. The contention of the mob was that the actress was dancing at the park by wearing an indecent dress.

The visuals of the incident has now gone viral on the internet evoking strong response from the public. Several social media users have slammed the Congress leader and also questioned her authority to indulge in such acts of moral policing.

However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader Kavitha Reddy has indulged in such an act of moral policing and public heckling of individuals.

Kavitha Reddy heckles journalist Mahesh Hegde

In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport. Reddy, along with anti-CAA ‘protestors’ Najma Nazeer and Amulya Leona, had confronted Mahesh Hegde and coerced him to sing “Vande Mataram” to prove his patriotism for the country.

Kavitha Reddy, who had apparently led the heckling mob, had asked the journalist in an absurd manner whether he knew the time when Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

In a video that had surfaced on Twitter at the time, three women belonging to the Anti-CAA lobby could be seen heckling journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at an airport. The women have been identified as Kavitha Reddy, Najma Nazeer and Amulya Leona.

They coerced Hegde to sing “Vande Mataram” and prove his patriotism “for the country”. One of the women called him the member of “nationalist gang”. The one with the camera, Kavitha Reddy, asked the journalist in an absurd manner whether he knew the time when Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

In another video, the supposed “women activists” told the journalist that he was getting an opportunity to become “hero” from “zero” by singing Vande Mataram and “Sara Jaha se Aacha.” The hecklers were unmoved in their pursuit but Hegde maintained his composure and often smiled at their immaturity.

Kavitha Reddy’s links with Amulya Leona

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy is also known to have links with far-left activist Amulya Leona, who is booked under sedition charges after raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in an anti-CAA rally. Reddy had joined Leona in several anti-CAA rallies instigating people to protest against the central government for enacting the law that promised citizenship to persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries.

It is pertinent to note that Amulya Leona in February had burst onto the stage to shout pro-Pakistan slogans in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The video clips of Amulya Leona chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” had gone viral across social media platforms.

During the investigation, the far left-wing protestor Amulya Leona had confessed that she was a paid protestor and had said how the anti-CAA protest organisers had been carrying her expenses ever since the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act started in December last year.

She was later arrested and was sent to 14-day judicial custody after a case was registered under the Section 124A (offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.