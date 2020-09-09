Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Home Fact-Check Congress peddles lies against India using video of tourists vacationing on the Chinese side...
Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Congress peddles lies against India using video of tourists vacationing on the Chinese side of Pangong Tso lake

Pangong Tso lake lies partially in India and partially in Tibet which is occupied by China. Around 60% of the length of the lake lies in Tibet which is under Chinese control.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leaders peddling Chinese propaganda again, this time using Pangong Tso lake
Photograph showing Congress signing MoU with Communist Party of China
7

As the situation between India and China is heating up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), constant efforts are being made to push the Chinese narrative from some suspected quarters. Last month, reports has emerged that the Indian forces had occupied some strategically important positions at the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake.

However, soon after the reports came, a video that claimed to be of some Chinese tourists in the Pangong Tso lake went viral on social media. The video was soon picked by Congress supporters who started questioning the forces on the basis of this video. In no time, the Congress supporters starting attacking PM Modi on the basis of the video, insinuating that if Chinese tourists are seen in Pangong Tso lake, it is under Chinese control. Here are some of the tweets of Congress leaders and supporters who used the video to target the Prime Minister.

Sharing the video, Congress leader Salman Nizami claimed that Chinese tourists were there in the Pangong Tso lake. He referred to PM Modi as “56-inch Chowkidar” and questioned whether Indian needed a visa to visit Pangong Tso.

A similar claim was made by Saral Patel, National Convener of Congress’ Social Media Department.

- Advertisement -

Jumping on the bandwagon, the National Spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) also supported the claims of Chinese tourits vacationing in the Pangong Tso lake. She said that the PM Modi has been lying that no Indian territory was annexed by China.

Ashok Swain, who is apparently a Professor at Uppsala University, Sweden and is a habitual fake news peddler and riot monger, also jumped in and said that the Indian defence journalists could now report directly from China by travelling through the Pangong Tso lake instead of reporting from Leh or Delhi.

The lie was further peddled by the National Coordinator of the Digital Communications and Social Media Department of Congress, Gaurav Pandhi by comparing the video of the Chinese tourists with a snippet from the movie Three Idiots, insinuating that back in 2009 the lake was part of Indian territory and now it is part of China.

What is the reality?

In peddling these lies about the Pangong Tso river and using them to attack the Prime Minister, the Congress members and supporters exposed their mental bankruptcy as well as their malicious intentions. The Indian government never claimed that the Indian forces had occupied the whole of Pangong Tso lake. In fact, Pangong Tso lake lies partially in India and partially in Tibet which is occupied by China. Around 60 percent of the length of the lake lies in Tibet. The video of the Chinese tourists vacationing in the lake is of the part of the lake that lies in China.

The lake is approximately 83 miles long. Though the exact demarcation of the end of Indian territory and beginning of the Chinese territory has been contested, only the western part of the lake comes under Indian territory.

Pangong Tso map, a large section of the lake lies in Tibet, which is currently under Chinese control, image via Indian Express

Ever since the situation along the LAC escalated, Congress has been soft on China and instead has been attacking the Indian government. This situation became clear only after photos of Rahul Gandhi signing MoU with the Minister of International Department of Central Committee of the CCP were leaked. The news of an agreement between the Congress and the CCP came as a shock to people especially in view of the clash between the forces of the two countries at the Galwan valley. The Chief Justice of India Ashok Bobde also expressed concern over the agreement and said that this was something unheard of legally.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kangana vs Shiv Sena: Amid threats from ruling party, the bollywood actress to reach Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to land in Mumbai on September 9 even after Shiv Sena leaders, especially the likes of Sanjay Raut had threatened her not to come to Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

This 10-year-old tweet by Rhea Chakraborty proves as an eerie prophecy: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel
Read more

Justice V. Parthiban makes landmark observations, says ‘bursting of crackers is an integral part of Diwali festival’: Read details

Law Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan -
Justice V. Parthiban, Madras High Court has caught the bull by the horns and concluded that Mr A. Balaji was unfairly and unjustly denied the benefit of employment for bursting crackers on Diwali

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody

Another Love Jihad case in Kanpur: Fateh Khan uses fake ID of ‘Aryan Malhotra’, sexually exploits minor girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly been sexually exploiting the minor and hae been pressurising her to convert into Islam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Opinions

Neo-Atheists, Atheists, militant Atheism and everything in between: Caged by Abrahamic Monotheism

Nupur J Sharma -
If the current episode has proved anything, it is that there is no essential difference between Charvakas and neo-atheists.
Read more
News Reports

This 10-year-old tweet by Rhea Chakraborty proves as an eerie prophecy: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel
Read more

Latest News

Fact-Check

Congress peddles lies against India using video of tourists vacationing on the Chinese side of Pangong Tso lake

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders and IT cell workers deliberately ignored the facts and tried to peddle the propaganda that there are Chinese tourists all over the Pangong Tso lake.
Read more
News Reports

Kangana vs Shiv Sena: Amid threats from ruling party, the bollywood actress to reach Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to land in Mumbai on September 9 even after Shiv Sena leaders, especially the likes of Sanjay Raut had threatened her not to come to Mumbai.
Read more
Politics

Joe’s Gone Mad: Joe Biden falsely claims Donald Trump, and not Democrat voters, is making calls to defund the Police

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden false claimed on Tuesday rgar US President Donald Trump is making a call to defund the Police in the United States.
Read more
News Reports

‘Unforgivable sin’, after Pakistan, Iran’s supreme leader condemns Charlie Hebdo for deciding to reprint Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo had announced that it will republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed
Read more
Politics

Sri Lanka: Parliamentary Group of ruling party approves proposal to ban cow slaughter

OpIndia Staff -
There will not be ban on the import of the meat in the interests of the meat-eating people, Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa said.
Read more
News Reports

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres links Coronavirus crisis to patriarchy, condemns nationalism and populism

OpIndia Staff -
Antonio Guterres also appears intent on using the crisis to implement broad based revolutionary policies to completely restructure human society
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband arrested by ED in PMLA case

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Kochhar was under probe by the CBI and ED for alleged quid-pro-quo deals with Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot.
Read more
News Reports

‘Let me be’, Adhyayan Suman says after Maharashtra Home Minister drags him into Maha govt vs Kangana standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Adhyayan Suman requested on social media not to use his 2016 interview against Kangana Ranaut amidst the ongoing controversy.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
447,155FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com