Thursday, September 10, 2020
Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

As per reports, while 17 Delhi Police personnel have lost their lives while fighting coronavirus, none of their families are compensated yet.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (image courtesy: ThePrint)
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.

In May this year, Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar lost his life while he was infected with coronavirus while being on duty in NorthWest Delhi. His wife was pregnant with their second child. Kejriwal promised Rs 1 crore compensation to him.

But compensation is nowhere in sight yet. She also lost her job as a teacher in North MCD school but lost her job. She got to know of her second pregnancy when she was admitted to quarantine centre after her husband succumbed to the Chinese virus.

As per reports, while 17 Delhi Police personnel have lost their lives while fighting coronavirus, none of their families are compensated yet. As reported by The Hindu, Delhi Police commissioner S. N. Shrivastava confirmed that all 17 families are still awaiting compensation from Delhi government. Most of these families have already submitted documents to the Revenue Department. He added that the Delhi government had raised some queries for some proposals and that replies were sent to all.

As per The Hindu report, Delhi govt spokesperson claimed that they are yet to receive all the papers from Delhi Police. Pawan Kumar, son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Karambir Singh, told The Hindu that he has submitted all documents and was informed that his file is already processed. However, he has not received any compensation yet. Similarly, Akash Borghare, son of Sub-Inspector Ram Lal Borghare, has also not received any compensation from Delhi government as promised.

