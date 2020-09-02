Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Mumbai Police Commissioner likes a tweet asking public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, the actress asks whether it is safe to be in Mumbai

The National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is spearheading a movement seeking justice to the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared screenshots exposing Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh, who liked a tweet which asked for publicly shaming her.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut (L) and Param Bir Singh (R)
In a shocking act, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was caught bullying and attempting to publicly shame Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is spearheading a movement seeking justice to the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared screenshots exposing Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh, who liked a tweet which asked for publicly shaming her.

“Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant,” Kangana Ranaut wrote while accusing the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of bullying her and encouraging others to public teas her, instead of condemning it.

In another tweet, the Bollywood actress asked the Mumbai Police whether she was safe in Mumbai after such an incident. She wrote, “When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai? Who is responsible for my safety?”

Mumbai Police Chief likes a tweet which asks for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut

The shocking act of Mumbai Commissioner to bully and encourage public teasing against Kangana Ranaut comes a day after a series of derogatory graffiti had come up in Mumbai that targeted actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ZEE News editor-in-chief Sudhir Choudhary.

In an act of vandalism of public property in Mumbai, a person identified as “tylerstreetart” had painted “Azadi” slogan and other derogatory graffitis on the streets of Mumbai. He had created a graffiti of “Wall of Shame” where he had inscribed the names of nationalist icons of the country on those graffitis in an attempt to shame them.

Devang Dave, National Convener of BJYM, had shared two tweets in which he mentioned the “Azadi” and “Wall of Shame” graffiti that had emerged in the city.

A day later, another social media user “Neander’thala” had commented on the above post to say that it was not just enough to put the names of Kangana Ranaut on the “Wall of Shame” graffitis, but wanted the artists to draw faces of these nationalistic icons on that graffitis.

Instead of stopping acts of vandalism that promoting hatred and public teasing, the Mumbai Police Commissioner hit a new low by liking the tweet made by “Neander’thala” that had asked for intense public shaming of people like Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai Police denies ‘liking’ the tweet

Perhaps the Mumbai Police chief, who has been receiving severe criticism over his inability to fairly investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, attempted to take potshots at Kangana Ranaut for actively campaigning for a fair probe in the case.

After facing severe embarrassment over their insensitive act on social media, Mumbai Police responded on the matter to claim that Mumbai Police had never liked any such image. They said that the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot.

Image Source: Mumbai Police

