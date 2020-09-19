Saturday, September 19, 2020
Home News Reports Namrata Datta, who shared a plagiarised thread on PM Modi, has a history of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Namrata Datta, who shared a plagiarised thread on PM Modi, has a history of stealing tweets, lying, and making unfounded assertions

Namrata Datta was recently called out by Twitter users after she shared a shoddily photoshopped image of Sushant Singh Rajput with herself to back her claim that she met him at Paris airport in 2018

OpIndia Staff
Namrata Datta, morphed image with Sushant Singh
246

PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on September 17, 2020. While his admirers wished him a long and healthy life, his critics took the opportunity to attack and discredit him. One of the detractors, Namrata Datta, who goes by Twitter handle @cardinam, took to the microblogging website to peddle lies and concoctions about PM Modi. Except that the long thread of tweets posted by her was a verbatim copy of a year-old tweet thread a lesser-known Twitter user.

In the plagiarised Twitter thread which is replete with insinuations and fabricated assertions, Datta sought to discredit PM Modi, trotting out the lies that his opponents have long used to tarnish his reputation. Datta raised aspersions on the authenticity of his birth certificate, his claim of subsisting his family by selling tea, his academic qualifications and other such things. Unsurprisingly, the thread was also shared by Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Furthermore, when a Twitter user questioned her about the thread, she shamelessly responded that “after loads of reading and connecting to the dots”, she could arrive at such a thread about PM Modi.

As the allegations of plagiarism were levelled against Ms Datta, Twitter users were merciless in exposing her, drawing attention to the past incidents where she had lied about meeting Sushant Singh Rajput, unabashedly stole tweets, made false claims about her degree and levelled serious allegations against the former CPI member Ritabrata Banerjee.

Namrata Datta’s lies about meeting SSR at Paris Airport picked up by media organisations

- Advertisement -

Just a couple of days after the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Namrata Datta, who claims herself to be a PhD scholar at Cambridge University, started exploiting the death of the actor to garner cheap attention. On June 16th, Datta posted a tweet, claiming that she had met the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor at the Paris airport when ‘they both had hours to kill”.

According to Datta’s tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput explained quantum physics to her at the airport and later they both shared a drink to celebrate their respective birthdays which allegedly fall within a gap of 5 days. Datta also added that they both had discussed DNA and X-Ray crystallography method in the course of their alleged discussion.

These unproven assertions were quickly lapped up by a host of media organisations, who in their eager alacrity to publish eulogising articles commemorating Sushant Singh Rajput and his mystical fascinations did not bother to verify the claims made by Namrata in her tweets.

Realising that her tweets and claims made about Sushant Singh Rajput had catapulted her to headlines of many media organisations, Datta persisted with her charade and continued fooling the emotionally devastated fans of the actor by sharing photoshopped images of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput. She started asserting that the photoshopped images were the photos clicked by Sushant Singh Rajput at the Paris airport.

However, some of the observant followers were quick to identify that the image was a shoddily photoshopped one and called her out for the same.

Datta, a biologist doubled as a software professional

Coming back to her Twitter profile, Namrata, who has a penchant for weaving fictional tales, has mentioned in her Twitter bio that she is a ‘Molecular Biologist at Cambridge University’.

Back in 2017, Namrata was embroiled in another controversy where she was accused of stealing a mega-viral tweet.

“Spoke to my ex after 10 years. “Miss or Mrs.?” He asks Dr. I said,” Namrata had tweeted.

When BuzzFeed India had contacted her and pressed about the allegations of stealing the tweet, she appeared unfazed saying there was nothing wrong about doing it as she simply felt that the tweet pertained to her life. However, when BuzzFeed India asked to furnish her degree, she evaded the request claiming she would be able to confirm her doctorate in a few months’ time. This was in February 2017.

A few months later, she was described as a software professional based out of Bengaluru by various Indian media organisations after she accused CPI leader M Ritabrata Banerjee of raping her by promising her marriage. Perhaps Namrata Datta is the first ‘doctor’ in the universe to moonlight as a software professional in Bengaluru as well as Molecular Biologist at Cambridge University.

Former CPI M member Ritabrata Banerjee accused Namrata Datta of extorting and intimidating him

Ms Datta rose to prominence in 2017 after filing an FIR against the former CPI M member Ritabrata Banerjee for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. At that time, she was described as a Bengaluru-based software professional in an article by Hindustan Times.

Ritabrata Banerjee had then shared a complaint he had lodged with the police about Ms Datta, along with the Whatsapp chat, accusing her of extorting him. Banerjee alleged in his complaint that after he had helped Ms Datta with securing a loan from an SBI branch for her further studies, she continued making material demands of him until the ex-CPIM member expressed his inability to continue fulfilling her demands.

Banerjee had also added that he had made a payment of Rs 2.25 lakhs on July 20, 2017, after Ms Datta repeatedly pestered him for money claiming that she needed them for the treatment of lymphoma. He also mentioned that when he started distancing himself from her, she went to the extent of issuing threat calls and sending intimidating messages on Whatsapp.

In the screenshot of the Whatsapp chat attached by Banerjee, it can be seen that the sender of the message is threatening and trying to extort money from the former CPI M member.

However, Ritabrata was expelled from the party and West Bengal CBI summoned him after Namrata filed a complaint against him.

In addition to this, Datta had also lodged a complaint in 2017 against 4 individuals, accusing them of intimidation. She was then described by the Times of India report as a “software professional”. Datta had alleged in her complaint Archana Majumder, Durba Sen and two others had called her on different occasions and threatened her, at the behest of former Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Netflix distorts ‘Kabuliwala’ to show Hindu girl offering Namaz in an attempt to secularise ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’

OpIndia Staff -
A scene in 'Kabuliwala' in the 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' series by Anurag Basu on Netflix shows 'Mini' offering Namaz
Read more
Politics

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist govt and minister KT Jaleel as an "anti-Quran agitation"
Read more

HRCE Dept uses the ‘we are doing what Kings did’ argument, claims ‘secular’ state of Tamil Nadu entitled to control temples

Law OpIndia Staff -
HR&CE Dept has filed an affidavit at the Madras HC saying that though the state of Tamil Nadu is secular, it is entitled to control temples.

‘No right to question integrity of successors’: 26 former cops slam Julio Ribeiro for supporting people pushing ‘anti-India and communal narrative’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
26 former police officers have written a letter slamming Julio Ribeiro for supporting people who push 'anti-India and communal narrative'.

In an ironical turn of events, BMC calls Kangana Ranaut’s plea an ‘abuse of law’ after hounding her for dissenting views

Law OpIndia Staff -
In an affidavit, BMC has also demanded that costs be imposed on Kangana Ranaut for making this plea and demanding Rs 2 crores damages

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.

Recently Popular

News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more
Media

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Days before his arrest for having classified documents, Journalist Rajeev Sharma had spoken about the state of Indian media and ethics

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had spoken about the state of media in the country and the lack of ethics in reporting the real issues
Read more
News Reports

Namrata Datta, who shared a plagiarised thread on PM Modi, has a history of stealing tweets, lying, and making unfounded assertions

OpIndia Staff -
Namrata Datta has a history of stealing tweets, and has identified herself as software professional, doctor & Molecular Biologist
Read more
Politics

‘Bunch of Thugs’: Donald Trump slams George Floyd protesters for vandalising statue of Mahatma Gandhi, ‘who only wanted peace’

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump called George Floyd protesters a 'bunch of thugs' during an election rally for vandalising a Mahatma Gandhi statue.
Read more
News Reports

Pro Congress, AAP troll Mona Ambegaonkar charts the guidelines for a liberal democracy: “Jail all Sanghis”

OpIndia Staff -
Mona Ambegaonkar had joined her leftist gang to spread fake news that Kangana will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix distorts ‘Kabuliwala’ to show Hindu girl offering Namaz in an attempt to secularise ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’

OpIndia Staff -
A scene in 'Kabuliwala' in the 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' series by Anurag Basu on Netflix shows 'Mini' offering Namaz
Read more
News Reports

RTI activist alleges Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray lied in their poll affidavit, EC asks CBDT to investigate the complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh trouble brewing for Uddhav Thackery, Aditya Thackeray & Supriya Sule as EC directs CBDT to probe discrepancies in their poll affidavits
Read more
News Reports

Locals in Arunachal Pradesh boycott Chinese products despite reduced profits: Report

OpIndia Staff -
People in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh have completely boycotted Chinese products since the Galwan valley clashes.
Read more
News Reports

Media finds no evidence of mass sterilisations at ICE detention center, Upper Caste ‘racism’ and ‘casteism’ were blamed by a section of activists

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations have surfaced that mass sterilisations and forced hysterectomies were performed at ICE Irwin County Detention Center.
Read more
News Reports

After the arrest of the Journalist who wrote for The Global Times, The Quint and others, a Chinese intel agent along with her Nepalese...

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Delhi police had arrested journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing defense-related classified documents.
Read more
News Reports

Chargesheet 59, that indicated a larger conspiracy to incite Delhi riots and named Umar Khalid and Safoora Zargar, admitted by court

OpIndia Staff -
The charge-sheet had stated that conspiracy to cause communal riots was hatched by Umar Khalid and his friends during Trump visit in India
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,359FollowersFollow
16,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com