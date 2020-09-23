Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Home News Reports Nepali Youths protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu against Chinese construction on Nepali...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Nepali Youths protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu against Chinese construction on Nepali territory in Humla

China has reportedly erected 11 building on the Nepalese territory of Humla

OpIndia Staff
Protests erupt outside Chinese embassy in Nepal
Protests erupted outside Chinese embassy in Nepal, Courtesy: dnainidia
124

Protests were held by Nepali youth outside the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu in Nepal against the construction by China on encroached land in Humla district of Northern Nepal. The protestors flashed banners with slogans like “Go Back China” and “Back off China” and shouted the slogans of “Down with Chinese Imperialism”, “Return the Encroached Nepali Land” and so on.

Security was deployed in large numbers outside the Embassy in Bulawatar in Kathmandu to prevent any unpleasant situation. Displaying its usual tactics of expansion, China has claimed the Nepalese territory as its own and has carried out construction work on it. In a meeting held between the Chief District Officer of Humla and Chinese Officials, China laid its claim on the territory. Chinese Embassy spokesperson in Kathmandu Wang Xiaolong claimed that China has the evidence and the documents to show that the land belongs to it.

Chinese Expansion on the territory of Nepal

China has reportedly erected 11 building on the Nepalese territory of Humla. A border pillar is missing from the territory. All the buildings are unoccupied except one building in which Chinese forces are living. The Nepali Prime Minister Oli had recently claimed some Indian territories as belonging to Nepal while he is conveniently silent on the Chinese encroachment on Nepalese territory.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rana Ayyub lies again, this time while writing an ode to the old lady protestor at Shaheen Bagh for Time’s 100 most influential people...

OpIndia Staff -
Rana has written that Shaheen Bagh protestor 'Bilkis' was sitting to protest against the CAA that could "block Muslims from citizenship".
Read more
News Reports

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, three others summoned by NCB in Bollywood drug probe

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika’s name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral.
Read more

BJP govt must be careful about ecosystem trying to engineer price rises

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
BJP government needs to watch out about what comes next. The so called “age of controls” may be over, but the mentality of that era might not be.

No coercive step against Facebook exec for ‘role’ in Delhi riots, says Delhi Assembly panel after SC sends notice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dehi Assembly panel had sent summons to Facebook India head Atul Mohan alleging ‘deliberate inaction’ by the social media giant against alleged hate speech that ‘culminated in the Delhi riots’

Complaint filed against William Dalrymple for flouting visa norms, trying to interfere in India’s internal affairs

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court advocate and author Monika Arora has stated that William Dalrymple has violated visa norms by trying to interfere in India's democratic process and trample on her freedom of expression.

Molested the child, did not know what sexuality is: Video where Anurag Kashyap accepted harassing and molesting a kid as a teenager goes viral

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
A clip of Anurag Kashyap has surfaced in which he is admitting to molesting and abusing a child when he was a teenager

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rana Ayyub lies again, this time while writing an ode to the old lady protestor at Shaheen Bagh for Time’s 100 most influential people...

OpIndia Staff -
Rana has written that Shaheen Bagh protestor 'Bilkis' was sitting to protest against the CAA that could "block Muslims from citizenship".
Read more
News Reports

Nepali Youths protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu against Chinese construction on Nepali territory in Humla

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly constructed multiple buildings in the Humla region of Nepal and the Chinese troops are staying in them.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala govt to take action against media houses alleging defamatory reports on state secretariat fire incident

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from filing case under CrPC, Kerala govt will also complain against media with the Press Council alleging defaming reports
Read more
News Reports

Eiffel Tower evacuated after a man shouted ‘Allah hu Akbar’, threatening to blow it up: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Parisian authorities have cordoned off the roads leading to Eiffel Tower and a thorough sweep is being carried out to ascertain if the threat was legitimate.
Read more
News Reports

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, three others summoned by NCB in Bollywood drug probe

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika’s name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral.
Read more
Opinions

BJP govt must be careful about ecosystem trying to engineer price rises

Abhishek Banerjee -
BJP government needs to watch out about what comes next. The so called “age of controls” may be over, but the mentality of that era might not be.
Read more
News Reports

UP government to recover rent from culprits illegally occupying government land for the duration of the illegal occupancy

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM directed officials to not only demolish the structures built on government lands occupied illegally but also recover rent for the same
Read more
Law

Sudarshan TV case: Supreme Court defers hearing till October 5, channel to respond to IB Ministry notice by Sep 28

OpIndia Staff -
The Court further ruled that the earlier order, which called for an injunction on the remaining episodes of 'UPSC Jihad', will remain operational until the next hearing.
Read more
News Reports

Cannabis: What is it, why is it banned in India and how Rajiv Gandhi played a role in its ban

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Gandhi government had passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1985 to ban cannabis in India
Read more
News Reports

No coercive step against Facebook exec for ‘role’ in Delhi riots, says Delhi Assembly panel after SC sends notice

OpIndia Staff -
Dehi Assembly panel had sent summons to Facebook India head Atul Mohan alleging ‘deliberate inaction’ by the social media giant against alleged hate speech that ‘culminated in the Delhi riots’
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,968FollowersFollow
16,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com