Chinese spy Charlie Peng transferred 500 million dollars to a UK Bank, was running a Rs 1,000 crore hawala racket in India

OpIndia Staff -
Forensic reports of the phone of Charlie Peng had revealed that the Chinese spy had transferred a staggering amount of $500 million to UK and was involved in Hawala scam in India
A black man invented the light bulb, claims Joe Biden, ‘not a white guy named Edison’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden was probably referring to Lewis howard Latimer who made significant improvements to the light bulb.
Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Trouble for senior advocate Prashant Bhushan as Bar Council of India directs examination of his tweets and explores disciplinary action

OpIndia Staff -
The Bar Council of India said that BCD must examine the tweets of Prashant Bhushan and proceed as 'expeditiously' as possible.
18 out of 20 members of Facebook’s new ‘oversight board’ meant to ‘regulate content’ linked to George Soros: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
90 per cent of new Facebook oversight board to regulate content have links to liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros.
China’s aggressive behaviour and attempt to change status quo in violation of bilateral agreement: Read Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s full statement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on social media that he had “frank and in-depth” discussions with General Wei Fenghe, State Councillor and Defence Minister of China, about the recent developments at the Line of Actual Control on 4th September in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

Rajnath Singh said that he “emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements.” He also conveyed the message that “while the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The official statement of the Defence Minister on social media informed that the Chinese were advised to “work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols”. Rajnath Singh also said that neither side should undertake any action that could vitiate the atmosphere at the LAC.

“Raksha Mantri conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest,” said the official account of the Defence Minister.

Blast at an illegal bomb manufacturing unit in Kerala’s Kannur leaves several injured, CPI(M) cadres allegedly assembling bombs when blast occurred: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Kannur is notoriously known to be the stronghold of the CPI(M), where many such incidents have been reported in the past
LAC standoff: Tibetan community in Shimla cheers for Indian Army, waves flags as the convoy leaves for deployment in Ladakh frontiers

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Indian Army had thwarted China's plans to take control of strategic heights under Indian territory and had occupied crucial points around Pangong Tso.
Bihar: Naxals kidnap and murder a pujari, dump mangled body in jungle

OpIndia Staff -
Temple Pujari was kidnapped by Naxals on 23rd August who used his phone to make ransom call demanding Rs 1 crore to his family.
Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
