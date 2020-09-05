Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on social media that he had “frank and in-depth” discussions with General Wei Fenghe, State Councillor and Defence Minister of China, about the recent developments at the Line of Actual Control on 4th September in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

BREAKING: Indians MoD statement on the India-China defence ministers talks yesterday in Moscow on the #IndiaChinaStandoff: pic.twitter.com/NcHgQOW38e — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 5, 2020

Rajnath Singh said that he “emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements.” He also conveyed the message that “while the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The official statement of the Defence Minister on social media informed that the Chinese were advised to “work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols”. Rajnath Singh also said that neither side should undertake any action that could vitiate the atmosphere at the LAC.

“Raksha Mantri conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest,” said the official account of the Defence Minister.