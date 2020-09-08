After over two days of grilling, when Rhea Chakraborty has been finally arrested today by the NCB for an alleged role in ‘narcotics trafficking’. Soon after her arrest, Rhea’s old tweet went viral on social media where netizens wondered if she had predicted her own future.

Today, when the struggling actress is straddling the fence on this entire drug racket, it’s uncanny how her decade-old eerie prophecy has come to pass. In 2019, Rhea Chakraborty had taken to the microblogging site to drop a note on how an ‘engrossing’ story of an Indian girl who was sentenced to four and a half years of jail for narcotics trafficking had intrigued her.

In a major development, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel, which is one of the many angles surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per media reports. The agency would now dig deeper into Rhea’s role in not just consumption but procurement, facilitation, transportation and also the dealing of the narcotic drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest coming almost 85 days after the shocking death of actor Sushant Singh, has brightened up the mood of all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, who are considering her arrest as a positive step in the probe into the actor’s sudden and mysterious death. The elated fans of the late actor, shared various memes and one-liners to celebrate Rhea’s arrest.

To express his euphoria, a twitter user shared pictures of an assortment of sweets he’s ordered to celebrate the arrest of Rhea Indrajit Chakraborty, while one paid his condolence to ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai’s relentless efforts to whitewash Rhea’s image.

Just ordered all this Mithai to celebrate thd arrest of Rhea Indrajit Chakraborty….!!



🍻🍻🍻🍻👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍👍👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏👌👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/7YwWqixirC — Imam of Biryani (@ImamofBiryani) September 8, 2020

And since Arnab Goswami has been vociferously speaking about Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, he too found some space in the celebrations.

Tumhara future Bright hai Baccha pic.twitter.com/T9Uy9rwy4R — Arnab Goswami (@arnabofficial07) September 8, 2020

Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty today under various sections of NDPS. Media reports suggest that the agency has sufficient evidence against Rhea Chakraborty.

Reportedly the NCB had filed a separate case in which Rhea was also an accused, after her brother Showik during interrogation on Friday named her as the one for whom he bought drugs.

Rhea’ brother, Showik Chakrabarty has already been placed under arrest. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday was granted 4-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda by the Mumbai court. The duo was arrested in connection with the drug probe related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The two will be in NCB remand till September 9, 2020.