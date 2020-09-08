Comparing threats to Deepika from Karni Sena and Kangana from Shiv Sena are not the same thing

After Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was provided Y category security by the Home Ministry, ‘liberals’ rushed to draw false equivalence and criticised government for not providing security to Deepika Padukone when she was threatened ahead of the release of her film Padmaavat in 2017-18.

Did @deepikapadukone get ‘Y’ grade security when the Karni sena threatened to cut off her nose during Padmaavat controversy/protests ? Fair point made on my show by @karunanundy — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) September 7, 2020

While lawyer Karuna Nundy made this point on India Today, many pro-Congress people on Twitter, some with dubious profiles, too made such comparisons.

During Padmawat controversy, Karni Sena threatened to cut off Deepika Padukone’s nose. Did she get ‘Z’ security? No, because she was not fan girl of Modi like Kangana https://t.co/03qUTP1NCd — rkhuria2 (@rkhuria2) September 7, 2020

“When deepika got security after karni sena threatened to cut her nose for movie Padmavat”



Bhakts: This is waste of taxpayers money on Anti-nationals.



“Now kangana compares Mumbai to POK, & gets Y security for boot licking BJP”



Bhakts: Masterstroke by govt! This was long due. — RebeLLiouS™️ (@flawsome_guy) September 8, 2020

Deepika never asks for Y security when Karni Sena threatened to chop her nose. Kangna asks security even if someone shoots gun to scare bats in her garden or asks her not to travel back. Khali naam ki sherni hai 🤪 — Íñdîåñ Sñöw Wómàñ (@Indiansnowwoman) September 7, 2020

Some even claimed that Deepika never ‘asked’ for security when Karni Sena threatened her and hence she is ‘braver’.

However, there are several issues with this comparison between Deepika and Kangana. First being Karni Sena, that threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose over a character she was playing on screen was not a political party ruling a state. Karni Sena chief was not the Chief Minister of the state where Deepika was being threatened. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is being threatened by the politicians of the party which is ruling Maharashtra. She is being abused and referred to as ‘haramkhor’ with FIRs filed against her by Shiv Sena leaders. From Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to NCP leader and Home Minister of state Anil Deshmukh, many politicians have gone to lengths to give veiled threats to Ranaut.

She has been asked not to go back to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh where she currently is if she ‘feels’ unsafe by the leaders of ruling party.

Hence, the very comparison of threats by Karni Sena to threats by Shiv Sena is unfair. Just because both have Sena in their name and both may appear fringe, it is not so.

Secondly, to make things clearer, Deepika Padukone was given security too when Karni Sena had threatened her.

Deepika Padukone was given security cover in 2017

In November 2017, when BJP was the ruling party in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena as alliance partner, the Mumbai Police had provided special security cover to Deepika Padukone.

Further, in Kangana’s case, she had alleged that Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet abusing her, thereby stating that she feels unsafe even from Mumbai Police. Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar had also backed violence against Kangana. So clearly, the current administration in Mumbai and Maharashtra also don’t appear to be dying to protect her.

Hence, comparing the threats received by Kangana and Deepika is like comparing apples to oranges.