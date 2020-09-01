Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt's health cards will collect 'sensitive information'. Here...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

Scroll caught publishing fake news regarding Health Data Management Policy of the National Digital Health Mission.

OpIndia Staff
Scroll caught spreading fake news regarding One Nation One Health Card
99

Online portal Scroll.in on 28th August published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens under a ‘One Nation One Health Card’ scheme will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.

Scroll accuses government of storing personal and sensitive information

Moreover, the Scroll article claimed that in the absence of a ‘comprehensive data protection law’, the Government is aiming to collect ‘sensitive information’ from citizens. “Data points classed as “sensitive personal data” include an individual’s financial details, their physical and mental health, sex life, medical records, gender and sexuality, caste, religious and political beliefs as well as genetic and biometric records,” the report alleged.

Screengrab of the Scroll article

Casting aspersions about privacy and data security, Scroll claimed, “It claims ownership of personal data lies with the individual. However, anonymised data, in an aggregated form, may be made available for research, statistical analysis and policy formulation.” The article also raised questions about the need of Health ID, even when Aadhaar card has been made mandatory for citizens.

Scroll alleges ‘corporatisation’ of health sector by Union government

The article claimed, “The digital health mission has already raised ethical concerns, scepticism that collecting more data is not the answer to India’s health problems and suspicion that such a system is tailored for corporate interests rather than providing affordable healthcare.” Further, the report insinuated that the ‘narrow time frame’ of one-week did nor provide scope for public scrutiny and thereby paved the path for a ‘corporate entry.’

NHA debunks misinformation about Health ID cards

- Advertisement -

Three days after the insidious report was published by the Scroll, the National Health Authority (NHA) took to Twitter to debunk the misinformation peddled by the news portal. NHA tweeted, “Grossly misinterpreted and sensationalized…Govt has not asked and doesn’t intend to ask for any such personal information. Information like only name, year of birth, state & district is required while registering for Health ID.”

NHA has clarified that the scheme is voluntary and the Union Government is not planning to make the service mandatory. It further reiterated, “Information like only name, year of birth, state & district are required while registering for Health ID. Registration & sharing any information is voluntary for all, not mandatory.”

NHA debunks claims by scroll that the scheme is being rushed

In a statement released by the National Health Authority, it has clarified that the time given for public feedback was two weeks, contrary to claims made by the Scroll. It stated, “The draft Health Data Management Policy was uploaded on 20/08/2020 for seeking feedback for two weeks and not for one week as has been stated in the news report. However, considering the feedback received, the date of seeking feedback via public consultation before the first version of the policy is finalized has been extended by one more week i.e. till 10th September 2020.” All in all, a three-week window was provided by the government for public feedback instead of one.

NHA clarifies on Aadhaar and sensitive personal data

NHA has also made it clear that the use of Aadhar as an alternative to health card is not ‘legally permissible’. “It may be noted that it is legally not permissibile to make Aadhaar mandatory for creation of Health ID,” the statement read. Addressing concerns about storing ‘sensitive personal data’, NHA emphasised that the term has been used in accordance with Information Technology (Reasonable security practices and procedures and sensitive personal data or information) Rules, 2011 and Personal Data Protection (PDP) bill.

“By virtue of said definition, sensitive personal data includes personal data related to financial information, sexual orientation, political belief, etc. However, nowhere in the operative section of the draft policy it is laid down that the said information will be called for. Further the purpose of including said terms in the definition of “Sensitive personal data” is that the said types of information must be given highest level of privacy and security if ever encountered in the information ecosystem of NDHM. It is absolutely out of place to construe the same as intent for having said information in the NDHM system especially when there is nothing in the operative section of the policy to suggest so,” the NHA clarified.

One Nation One Health Card scheme

During his speech on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi informed that a unique Health ID will be issued to citizens under a ‘One Nation One Health Card’ scheme. However, it will be an optional service available to the public. For this purpose, a digital database will be created that will contain an individual’s medical history such as tests, diagnosis, and treatment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsone nation one health card sensitive information
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.
Read more
News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.
Read more
News Reports

Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions

OpIndia Staff -
Students reach exam centres as JEE main exams begin today, Covid-19 precautions being followed.
Read more
News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.
Read more
News Reports

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.
Read more
News Reports

To escape arrest, Faisal is trying to obtain visa to send Shalini Yadav out of the country: Juhi colony ‘Love Jihad’ victim’s brother alleges

OpIndia Staff -
The case of Shalini Yadav, threw Kanpur in the spotlight, with it emerging as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan issues a convoluted statement trying to pass off his cowardly act of paying the fine as respect for the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan had earlier taken to Twitter to cowardly accept the punishment of paying a nominal fine of Re 1 in the contempt of court case
Read more
Crime

ED releases statement after Tahir Hussain is remanded to its custody for funding Delhi Anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
The ED in its statement has revealed that Tahir Hussain had transferred large sums of money to fraudulent operators.
Read more
News Reports

‘I was blessed to have his guidance, support and blessings’: PM Modi pens a heartfelt obituary for Pranab Mukherjee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi offers condolence to Pranab Mukerjee's family, friends, admirers and supporters across India.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,496FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com