Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports Special CBI Court orders filing of criminal case against Arun Shourie on the charges...
News Reports
Updated:

Special CBI Court orders filing of criminal case against Arun Shourie on the charges of corruption in disinvestment of a hotel in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff
CBI court orders filing of case against Arun Shourie
Arun Shourie, Courtesy: Dailyo
4

A Special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Jodhpur yesterday ordered the filing of criminal case in relation to the sale of a government-run hotel against former Union Disinvestment Minister Arun Shourie, former Disinvestment Secretary Pradeep Baijal. Cases have been also ordered against three others namely, Ashish Guha, then MD of investment firm Lazard India Limited, Kanitlal Karamsey Vikamsey, then head f valuation firm Kanti Karamsey & Co. and Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and MD of Bharat Hotels Limited. The case will be filed under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(1) D of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is alleged in the FIR filed by the CBI in 2014 had alleged that the Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Udaipur whose value was estimated to be Rs 252 crores was disinvested for Rs 7.52 crores. Based on its preliminary inquiry, the CBI had alleged that Baijal had abused his position and entered into a contract for the disinvestment of the hotel. The hotel was earlier run by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation. In the year 2002, it was sold to the Bharat Hotels Limited which runs the Lalit Group of Hotels during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Court Rebuked the CBI

The Special CBI court was hearing the closure report of the CBI in this case in which the investigating agency said that it could not prosecute the accused due to lack of evidence. The Special CBI judge Pooran Kumar Sharma disagreed and rebuked the CBI for filing the closure report. The court ordered the hotel to be handed over to the state government. “The CBI is a reputed agency of the country; closure report by it despite facts pointing towards criminality is a case of concern” the court remarked.

The court also observed that, prima facie, it appeared that Arun Shourie and Pradeep Baijal abused their official positions. “Prime facie, it appears that the then minister Arun Shourie and Secretary Pradeep Baijal misused their offices and caused a loss of Rs 244 crore to the central government in the deal”, the court observed. “The unknown officers and private persons indulged in this conspiracy from 1999 to 2002 to cause loss of money to the government. The value of the land was evaluated at Rs 45 per square yard. Even a spoon in the hotel would have been costlier than that” the court said.

- Advertisement -

The court has ordered the accused persons to be summoned through arrest warrants.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more
Opinions

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar
Read more

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

News Reports Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture

Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Special CBI Court orders filing of criminal case against Arun Shourie on the charges of corruption in disinvestment of a hotel in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
CBI court rejects closure report filed by CBI in Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case, orders case filed against all accused including Arun Shourie
Read more
Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Agra: Asif Khan pretends to be Bunty Tyagi to lure a minor girl and keeps her in captivity, arrested by police after protests

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Asif Khan hid his identity and introduced himself as 'Bunty Tyagi' to lure the minor girl into a love affair
Read more
Opinions

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar
Read more
News Reports

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug case: Former minister’s son Aditya Alva, accused of hosting drug parties, absconding

OpIndia Staff -
Alva, who is an accused in the drug case, has gone missing ever since the CCB launched a crackdown against the drug mafia in the state capital.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son
Read more
News Reports

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Read more
News Reports

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,755FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com