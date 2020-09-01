A day after his cousin who was battling for life after the brutal attack by unknown miscreants passed away, cricketer Suresh Raina appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Police to look into the attack so that the culprits are brought to book.

On Tuesday, cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter to demand justice for his deceased uncle and other family members. He wrote, “What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.”

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Expressing helpless over the unfortunate death of his uncle and cousin, the ace cricketer tweeted, “Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request Punjab Police to look into this matter. We at east deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes.” He had also tagged the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his tweet.

Suresh Raina’s family members attacked

Days after announcing retirement from international cricket, a tragedy has befallen the family of Suresh Raina.

On the intervening night of August 19-20, a group of alleged robbers barged into the house of Raina’s 58-year-old uncle, Ashok Kumar, in Thariyal village near Madhopur in Pathankot district of Punjab. The Punjab police had informed that the robbery and murder were executed by 3-4 members of the infamous ‘Kale Kachhewala’ gang. Kumar, a government contractor by profession, succumbed to his head injuries while the remaining four members of his family sustained grave injuries.

Reportedly, Kumar and his family were sleeping on the terrace at the time of the incident. The police have informed that the robbers took away gold and cash from the house. The deceased’s 80-year-old mother Satya Devi have been discharged from the hospital. However, his wife Asha Devi is still in a critical condition. The two cousins of Suresh Raina, Apin and Kuashal, had also sustained grave injuries.

It’s a clear case of murder, says son-in-law

Earlier, the Deputy SP (Dhar Kalan) Ravinder Singh stated that no arrest had been made and that a few suspects had been interrogated. “A case under Sections 458, 459, 460 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” he had said. Speaking on the murder of his father-in-law, Harpreet Singh Saggu conceded that it was a ‘clear case of murder’ and that the robbery was a staged event to deflect the attention from the murder angle. He had also demanded a government job for the victim’s family and the State to bear the medical expenditure.