While the day saw a lot of drama following the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office by BMC, Aaj Tak journalist Mausami Singh had to face real embarrassment on an eventful day. First, she had to face angry women protesting against her channel, and she was snubbed by a backhoe loader operator who had demolished the office on BMC orders.

When she was covering the protests being held by women gathered outside Kangana Ranaut’s house against the demolition, Mausami Singh had to face the anger of the protector for the channel’s anti-Kangana position. As Singh went to the women protestors to ask questions, they started shouting the slogans of “Aaj Tak Murdabaad” to her face.

However, this was not the only embarrassment faced by the journalist during the coverage of demolition. She did not receive as very warm welcome by the operator of the JCB machine that was used for carrying out demolition when she went to talk to him.

As Mausami Singh climbed up the JCB backhoe loader to interact with the driver and asked his name, the driver straightaway asked her why she was interested in knowing his name. “Driver saab, apka kya naam hai“, she asked. “Kya karogi mera naam jaan k“, came the reply from the driver.

This is not the first time Mausami Singh has faced embarrassment while reporting. Last year, after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as in-charge of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, Mausami Singh was seen instructing the Congress workers to look excited for Vadra. She had earlier tried to play victim on camera while live reporting from Srinagar airport where shooting videos was prohibited. Singh had accused the security personnel of manhandling her when they tried to stop her from recording videos. Her own excitement about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being entrusted the command of UP before the 2019 General elections came to light when she covered Vadra’s airplane trip on “normal Indigo flight”.

Reporters mistake postman for BMC official.

Today was a particularly bad day for TV media, as in another incident, they were seen questioning a wrong person asking why he had demolished the office of Kangana Ranaut.

In a video that has gone viral, a man is seen surrounded by several TV reporters, asking the reason behind the demolition. But to this, the man replies, ‘I have not demolished it, I am a postman’.