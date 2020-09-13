Sunday, September 13, 2020
Home News Reports Iran executes ace wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged murder during anti-govt protests
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Iran executes ace wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged murder during anti-govt protests

Navid Afkari, a popular figure in Iran in the field of wrestling, had taken active part in anti-government protests that kickstarted owing to 'political repression' and 'economic hardships'.

OpIndia Staff
Wrestler Navid Afkari executed by Iran over 'murder' charges
Deceased Iranian Wrestler Navid Afkari (Photo Credits: DW)
4

In a shocking incident, the Iranian State authorities have reportedly executed a 27-year-old ace wrestler named Navid Afkari in the city of Shiraz on Friday. He was earlier sentenced to death for allegedly murdering a security guard during the anti-government protest in Iran in 2018.

As per reports, his brother Vahid and Habib had also been sentenced to 54 and 27 years in prison. Navid Afkari, a popular figure in Iran in the field of wrestling, had taken active part in anti-government protests that kickstarted owing to ‘political repression’ and ‘economic hardships’.

Navid was well-aware of his impending fate in the Islamic Republic of Iran. “If I am executed, I want you to know that an innocent person, even though he tried and fought with all his strength to be heard, was executed,” he was heard as saying in a leaked audio message. The ace wrestler had earlier stated that he was tortured by the law enforcement authorities into making a confession.

Wrestler’s lawyer denies existence of any evidence

Speaking about the execution, his lawyer Hassan Younesi informed that Navid was denied the opportunity to meet his family one last time before his death. According to him, such a meeting is mandatory under Iranian law. In a tweet, he stated, “Were you in such a hurry to carry out the sentence that you deprived Navid of the last visit?” He also stated that there was no evidence to suggest that Navid committed the murder. As per Younesi, the video footage that had been produced in the court as ‘evidence was taken an hour before the crime.

Global condemnation of the execution of Navid Afkari

- Advertisement -

Condemning the execution as a ‘travesty of justice’, Amnesty International tweeted, “We are completely shocked, saddened & horrified at the secret execution of Navid Afkari, a young man with a promising future ahead of him. This travesty of justice needs immediate international action through public & private interventions.”

The International Olympic Council Athlete’s Commission stated, “We are devastated to learn about the execution of our fellow athlete Navid Afkari. In the past days, the IOC has been working with our full support to save Navid’s life. We are very saddened that ours and the efforts of the athlete community didn’t achieve the desired result. Our thoughts and prayers are with Navid’s family and friends in these very difficult times.”

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said, “The execution of wrestler Navid Afkari in Iran is very sad news. The IOC is shocked by this announcement today.” The body said that the IOC President Thomas Bach had made several appeals to the President of Iran and the Supreme Leader, seeking for clemency on Navid’s behalf.

“It is deeply upsetting that the pleas of athletes from around the world and all the behind-the-scenes work of the IOC, together with the NOC of Iran, United World Wrestling and the National Iranian Wrestling Federation, did not achieve our goal. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Navid Afkari,” the statement read.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.
Read more
News Reports

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.
Read more

Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named in Delhi riots disclosure statement, but not charged. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News agency PTI had reported that the Delhi Police has named CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, left-wing activist Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in the communal violence that transpired in the national capital in February.

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS again

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Minister admitted to AIIMS on Saturday night, at around 11 PM, after he developed some breathing issues.

Nuclear Fusion: The global ITER project to create a miniature sun on earth for clean energy, and India’s contribution & lack of it

Specials Anurag -
India needs to improve its manpower and monetary contribution for the ITER project aimed at Nuclear Fusion

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Six Shiv Sena goons who assaulted retired Navy officer for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR filed by the retired naval officer stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Iran executes ace wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged murder during anti-govt protests

OpIndia Staff -
Navid Afkari was earlier sentenced to death for allegedly murdering a security guard during the anti-government protest in Iran in 2018
Read more
Media

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.
Read more
News Reports

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named in Delhi riots disclosure statement, but not charged. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
News agency PTI had reported that the Delhi Police has named CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, left-wing activist Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in the communal violence that transpired in the national capital in February.
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS again

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Minister admitted to AIIMS on Saturday night, at around 11 PM, after he developed some breathing issues.
Read more
News Reports

Jyotiraditya Scindia calls former colleagues Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh traitors, accuses former Congress government of leaving a debt of Rs 8000 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Scindia accused former Congress government in the state of betraying people by not keeping promise of waiving loans of farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese Virologist Li Meng-Yan says she has evidence to prove that Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

OpIndia Staff -
Virologist Li Meng-Yan had earlier claimed that China and WHO knew about the coronavirus long before they cautioned the world about it
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim supplemental charge sheet names Sitaram Yechury and Yogendra Yadav as co-conspirators in the Delhi Riots case, Delhi Police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police in its supplemental chargesheet has named Sitaram yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Apoorvanand, Jayati Ghosh and Rahul Roy.
Read more
News Reports

After demolition of illegal property, gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari booked under UP Gangster Act

Aditi -
Mukhtar Ansari has been booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
450,703FollowersFollow
13,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com