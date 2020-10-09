The national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) AP Abdullakutty was attacked on his way to Kannur from Thiruvanathapuram last night. His car was reportedly hit on the rear by a truck in Randathani.

Kerala BJP leader A.P Abdullakutty attacked by unidentified people in Malappuram.



Vivek Karindalam with details. pic.twitter.com/EIKr3EVTTx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 9, 2020

According to reports, Abdullakutty was manhandled by some unidentified men when he stopped to have some food at Malappuram, Kerala. The culprits hurled abuses at him. Abdullakutty alleged that his car was chased after he left the hotel and that a truck hit it twice. “My car was hit twice. Later the driver said he fell asleep. It is not true. We felt that some people were chasing us after we left the hotel in hurry”, told Abdullakutty. He did not sustain any injuries.

Malappuram SP Abdul Kareem told that two different cases have been registered and the truck driver has been called for questioning. “We have registered two cases. The truck driver was summoned for questioning. We will find out whether it was intentional or an accident”, he said.

Kerala BJP President K Surendran condemned the incident and called it an act of intolerance. He demanded the police to take strong measures in investigating the incident. A protest will be held by the state unit of the BJP to condemn the incident.

Abdullakutty was earlier a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and was elected to Parliament in 1999 and 2009. He was expelled from the party in 2009 after he praised the development model of then CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi. He later joined Congress but was expelled from the party after he openly praised Prime Minister Modi’s Swachchh Bharat Mission.