Monday, October 5, 2020
Updated:

Bihar: Dalit Leader Shakti Malik, who accused Tejashwi Yadav of demanding Rs 50 Lakhs for a party ticket shot dead

Multiple videos have surfaced after Shakti was killed. He was seen accusing RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for demanding Rs.50 lakh as a donation for party tickets to contest poll from Raniganj seat.

OpIndia Staff
Shakti Malik, a Dalit leader in Bihar has been shot dead
Shakti Malik was shot dead on Sunday (Image: Bhaskar | National Herald)
3

With Bihar elections around the corner, gun violence has started to find its grip in Bihar. 37-year-old Dalit leader Shakti Malik was shot dead at his residence in Purnea district, Bihar, on Sunday.

His wife, Khushboo Devi, has alleged that his husband’s death was a political killing. She said, “My husband was feeding our child in the courtyard this morning when 3 masked goons made their way inside the house and shot him dead. They ran away in no time.” Malik was all set to contest Assembly elections as an independent candidate after his expulsion from RJD.

Multiple videos have surfaced after Shakti was killed. He was seen accusing RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for demanding Rs.50 lakh as a donation for party tickets to contest poll from Raniganj seat. He had alleged if he continues with his work in the constituency, he will be silenced. The videos have gone viral.

JDU targets opposition RJD

The ruling party JD(U), has issued a statement in which they have said that the true colors of the leader of the opposition are in front of the nation. JDU shared a video on its official Twitter account in which Tejashwi was seen instructing his party workers to emphasize the caste-identity of the victim in Hathras case. JDU wrote,” Today, a Dalit youth, Shakti ji was killed. A few days ago, he had accused Tejashwi of asking for Rs 50 lakh for the ticket and threatening him. The crown prince of RJD will have to answer.”

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, JD(U) spokesman, said, “We have been raising the issue of dynastic politics, corruption, Tejashwi’s inexperience especially in dealing with alliance politics but the latest allegations have completely exposed him.” He said that the allegations against RJD that they take money for tickets are not new.

The country made pistol found

At the place of the incident, the police have found a country-made pistol and an empty cartridge. Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anand Pandey visited the spot for investigation. Pandey said, “Three men shot dead Shakti Malik at his residence this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

FIR registered

Bihar Police has registered an FIR against six RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Kumar Sadhu Paswan and Kalo Paswan. The police are investigating the case.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

